What is Jordan Poole's nationality? Looking at Wizards' star ethnicity & cultural roots

Selected as the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole has established himself as one of the most exciting young scorers in the league. After playing four seasons with the Warriors, Poole is preparing himself for a huge season with the Washington Wizards this upcoming regular season.

With that said, what is Jordan Poole's nationality? When it comes to the Warriors guard, he is identified as an American as he was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Poole was raised by Anthony and Monet Poole in a family that had a strong foundation for sports and athletics. Both of his parents played college basketball at Lewis University, Illinois, as per Latest in Bollywood.

Moreover, Wizards' Poole attended high school in the Rufus King High School, Milwaukee and the La Lumiere School in Indiana. As he continued on with his journey to making it to the NBA, he played college basketball with the Michigan Wolverines for two seasons.

Ethnic and cultural roots of Jordan Poole

Besides being an American, Jordan Poole is also identified as an African-American for his ethnic and cultural roots, as per a Wealthy Peeops article by Saman Dhakhwa.

Despite talks of the former Warriors guard having Mexican or Latin roots, there is no factual basis to support this nor any confirmation from the Wizards guard's end.

Jordan Poole talks about the upcoming 2023-24 regular season with the Washington Wizards

As the NBA 2023-24 season is set to begin in a few days, Jordan Poole is looking ahead to the responsibility of leading a franchise after spending his first four seasons in Golden State, as per The Ringer's Logan Murdock.

"I feel like I personally am the right person," Poole said. "In terms of personality, authenticity, positive energy, God-fearing right? These are the things that you need to get a city behind you. I'm also invested right? I'm here. I want to be here. I can get everybody else to want to be here."

"I want to see people come to the games," Poole added. "I want to interact with the fans. I want to interact with the youth."

With the opportunity for a fresh start after the complicated nature of his final season with the Warriors, Poole is entering the upcoming season with the right mentality.

Poole was originally acquired by the Washington Wizards during this year's offseason in exchange for Chris Paul. The former Warriors guard played a pivotal role in the team's 2022 championship run and is coming off his highest-scoring average in a season yet.

During last season, he put up 20.4 points (43.0% shooting, including 33.6% from 3-point range) and 4.5 assists per game.