5 biggest buyers & sellers for 2024 NBA trade deadline

The 2024 NBA trade deadline is six weeks away, and several reports have already emerged about potential trade targets. However, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN doesn't expect the trade deadline to be that intense, even though he expects there will be several buyers in the market.

"Lots of buyers, few sellers," Wojnarowski wrote on threads. "Part of that is the play-in tournament, which has kept more teams trying to reach the postseason instead of dropping down into the lottery.

"Also, this isn’t considered a strong draft class at the very top, so there’s even less motivation to trade a postseason berth vs a few extra ping-pong balls in the lottery. There will be trades. There will be sellers. But the asking price is going to be high from the really bad teams to move off assets --- so that slows down."

Let's take a look at five teams that are considered the biggest buyers and sellers for the 2024 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.

5 biggest buyers & sellers for the 2024 NBA trade deadline

#5, Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz players

The Utah Jazz (13-18) continue to struggle after the end of the first quarter of the season. They are 13th in the West and despite their current three-game winning streak, it appears that they could consider shaking up the roster and shifting their attention to the 2024 NBA draft.

Thus, making star big man Lauri Markkanen or Jordan Clarkson available for the 2024 NBA trade deadline wouldn't come as a surprise. In that case, though, the asking price is expected to be very high.

#4, Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole of the Washington Wizards

The same goes for the Washington Wizards, who have won just five of their first 29 games and are on track for a losing season. They may plan to move on from players like Tuys Jones, Kyle Kuzma or Jordan Poole in exchange for draft picks and a better chance of getting a top three spot in the 2024 draft.

#3, Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are likely to move on from one or more of their Big Three members (Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic). Amid another struggling season, LaVine has emerged as a frontrunner to be traded, especially now that the Bulls play better with him out with an injury.

In that scenario, we should expect a very high asking price from Chicago, which could help the franchise turn things around (currently 10th in the East with a 14-18 record).

#2, LA Lakers

LeBron James and the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are expected to be among the top buyers at the 2024 NBA trade deadline. The reason is that they continue to have ups and downs and could shake their roster up like they did last year when their moves at the trade deadline helped them get back on track and have a deep playoff run.

At the moment, they have been linked to Zach LaVine and could put together a package to pursue a trade.

#1, OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder

Maybe the biggest buyer on the market. The reason is that the OKC Thunder hold many draft picks and could use them to complete a trade and bolster their roster. We should expect them to make moves at the 2024 NBA trade deadline especially if they maintain their top three status in the West (currently third at 19-9).