Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 26, 2023

The Atlanta Hawks (12-17) visit the Chicago Bulls (13-18) on Tuesday. Both teams have endured a turbulent time and will want to build some momentum heading into the new year. Atlanta has lost their last two games and are 3-2 in their last five, the same as the Bulls, who have looked more cohesive without Zach LaVine in their rotation, though.

Both rosters have star players being heavily discussed in trade rumors, so it will be interesting to see how they navigate the additional attention and whether it affects either team's overall play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Atlanta Hawks (12-17) vs Chicago Bulls (13-18)

Date and Time: Dec. 26, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls: Preview

The Chicago Bulls will be missing Lonzo Ball, Onuralp Bitim, Torrey Craig, Henri Drell and Zach LaVine due to injury.

Nikola Vucevic is questionable due to a left adductor contusion. It means that the Bulls will be missing four key pieces in their rotation and will likely rely on DeMar DeRozan and the surging Coby White to lead them on offense.

The Hawks are also dealing with some injury issues of their own. AJ Griffin, Mouhamed Gueye and De'Andre Hunter are all out with injuries. Trae Young and Jalen Johnson are questionable. Hunter's absence will hurt the Hawks on the defensive end while they will be sweating on Young's availability due to his impact as an offensive juggernaut.

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls: Starting lineups

The Bulls' starting lineup could look like this: Coby White, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic.

Even without Zach LaVine in their rotation, the Bulls have a balanced offensive unit. However, the bigger question is whether they can begin to string together a robust defensive identity to help provide an overall balance to their style of play.

The Hawks' starting lineup could look like this: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Saddiq Bey, Garrison Matthews and Clint Capela.

The Hawks have struggled on defense for multiple seasons. They must improve on that side of the court to progress as a unit and finally begin to make good on their potential.

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

Trae Young is averaging 28.3 points over his 27 games this season. He enters the contest against the Bulls with an under of -115 to score under 29.5 points. Considering both team's struggles on the defensive end and assuming Young is cleared to play, Young could have a big night as Atlanta's primary option.

Coby White has been enjoying some strong performances in Zach LaVine's absence. He's averaging 17.6 points over 31 games and is -120 to score under 22.5 points against the Hawks.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game this season. He's -113 to secure less than 11.5 boards against the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

The Hawks enter their contest against the Bulls as marginal underdogs. They are +1.5 on the spread and +102 on the money line. Atlanta's defensive issues could become an issue against a Bulls' team that has looked vastly improved on offense over the past few weeks.

Of course, the presence of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young in the backcourt will ensure that the Hawks will remain competitive as they look to win via high-level offense. Nevertheless, the Bulls should have too much for the Hawks.