Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Dec. 26, 2023

The Utah Jazz will take on the San Antonio Spurs for the first time this season. Utah has found its best form, winning five of its last seven games. A win on Tuesday will also extend the Jazz’s winning streak to three.

The Spurs, meanwhile, have slumped to four straight losses after beating LeBron James and the LA Lakers 129-115 on Dec. 15. Victor Wembanyama’s been battling right foot soreness and has been ruled questionable. San Antonio will have another uphill task on its hands if the No. 1 pick of this year’s draft continues to be sidelined.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Jazz are starting to play well on the offensive end. They’re 25th in offensive rating but are 20th based on December alone. Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton may have finally found the rhythm that made them one of the surprise teams last season.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Utah Jazz (12-18) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-24)

Date and Time: December 26, 2023 | 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Frost Bank Center | San Antonio, Texas

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs: Game preview

Utah’s offense is starting to click. It has been the biggest reason why the Jazz are in their best form this season. Their defense remains inept but they will be competitive when they keep making shots. The Jazz’s improvement on offense may be all they need to beat the slumping Spurs.

Expand Tweet

San Antonio just couldn’t catch a break. The Spurs made Victor Wembanyama a late scratch in the game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday after the rookie stepped on a ball boy’s foot. “Wemby” first rolled his right ankle on Dec. 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans and has now missed two of his team’s last four games.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs: Starting lineups

Jazz coach Will Hardy could have Kelly Olynyk, John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Kris Dunn.

Expand Tweet

The Spurs will likely have Zach Collins take Victor Wembanyama’s spot if the rookie is unavailable. Julian Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Malaki Branham could complete San Antonio’s first five.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions

The moneyline for the Jazz is -140 while it’s +120 for the Spurs. Utah is a -2.5 favorite on the road against San Antonio.

The Spurs have not been competitive without Victor Wembanyama. He tried to play through his right ankle injury against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 21 and had the worst game of his NBA career. If he is compromised or fails to play, Utah could run away with the win.