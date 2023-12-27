New York Knicks vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | December 27, 2023

The New York Knicks vs OKC Thunder matchup is set to happen on December 27 as part of the six-game slate by the NBA for this day. This is the second time at last time both teams will face this season. The Knicks were the winners of the first encounter and they did it on the road with the Thunder now aiming to even the score.

The New York Knicks are sixth in the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 17-12. They are coming off from battling the Milwaukee Bucks for the last two games and they split those games to 1-1.

On the other side of the fence, the OKC Thunder has become a powerhouse in the NBA as they own a 19-9 record. After losing to the LA Lakers, this team was able to bounce back with a very convincing win over the West leaders, Minnesota Timberwolves by 23 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks vs OKC Thunder: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

It is East meets West as the New York Knicks vs OKC Thunder game will happen on Wednesday, December 27 at the Paycom Center located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For those who want to catch the action, the game starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be shown on TV by Bally Sports OK and MSG. NBA League Pass subscription is the best way to experience the game through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Knicks (+125) vs Thunder (-150)

Spread: Knicks +3.0 (-110) vs -3.0 Thunder (-110)

Total (O/U): Knicks (u226.5) vs Thunder (o226.5)

New York Knicks vs OKC Thunder: Preview

The OKC Thunder has no injuries to report and every player in their roster are avabilable to play against the Knicks.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson is already out for the season due to an ankle injury for the New York Knicks. Jericho Sims is expected to heal from his ankle injury and is set to return in a few weeks by early January.

New York Knicks vs OKC Thunder: Predicted lineups

Having no Mitchell Robinson to man the starting center position, Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to take over. He joins Julius Randle and RJ Barrett as the front court starters while Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo are the backcourt tandem.

With no injuries to their starters, the OKC Thunder will be led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander along with Josh Giddey as the starting guards while Chet Holmgren is at the center poisition. Lou Dort and Jalen Williams are the forward tandem for the Thunder.

New York Knicks vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

Julius Randle has been the Knicks leader for the bigs and he has been given an NBA prop of 24.5 points. He has been playing well in between and has been just on the mark to go over. With no Robinson, he should go under since the Thunder defense will focus on him.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been in the running for league MVP rankings and he has been given an NBA prop of 33.5 points. He has gone over the mark only once in the last four games and putting him to go under is the safer bet to make.

New York Knicks vs OKC Thunder: Prediction

For the past three matchups of both teams, the total have gone over and the trend is heading over in this upcoming game. The spread of 3.0 is an easy cover with the OKC Thunder coming out with a home game victory over the New York Knicks at the Paycom Center.