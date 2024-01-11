Victor Wembanyama secured the game ball from Wednesday night's San Antonio Spurs win over the Detroit Pistons. Wembanyama recorded his first triple-double, becoming the fifth-youngest player in NBA history to do it. Fans also revised Giannis Antetokounmpo's game ball chaos from last month against the Indiana Pacers.

Wembanyama led the Spurs to a huge 130-108 win against the Pistons on the road to snap a five-game losing streak. He finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in just 21 minutes. It also made him the youngest center in NBA history to record a triple-double.

The game was already decided in the first quarter as the Spurs took a double-digit lead heading into the second period. A total of eight Spurs players scored in double figures, with Keldon Johnson scoring a team-high 17 points off the bench.

Victor Wembanyama then shared on his Instagram stories that he secured the game ball. That's when NBA fans brought Giannis Antetokounmpo, who threw a fit when the Indiana Pacers took the game ball during his 64-point performance last month.

One fan wrote:

"WEMBY MADE SURE HE SECURED THE GAME BALL LMAOOOOOOO GIANNIS TAKE NOTES."

This fan thought that Wemby was taking a shot at the "Greek Freak":

"Trolling Giannis."

However, this fan was just amazed at how big Wemby's hands were:

"This is like normal people playing in a league with those mini basketballs you win at amusement parks."

Here are the rest of the reactions to Wemby securing the game ball and his first triple-double:

Will Victor Wembanyama win Rookie of the Year?

Victor Wembanyama was the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year entering the 2023-24 NBA season. Wembanyama has lived up to the hype with his performances, but the San Antonio Spurs' record could become a hindrance during voting.

Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder is giving Wemby a run for his money in the Rookie of the Year race. Holmgren is also having a fantastic rookie season for a Thunder team that is currently second in the Western Conference standings at the moment.

While voters don't usually look at team records for Rookie of the Year, it could be different this season. Wembanyama and Holmgren are recording similar stats, but the Thunder are winning compared to the six-win Spurs.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has an outside shot of stealing the award, but he has played tremendously for the Miami Heat. He has outperformed other top draft picks such as Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson.

