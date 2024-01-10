"Poor man's Usher", "Moses looks 42": Warriors fans comically blame Steve Kerr for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody's drastic makeovers

Golden State Warriors fans are blaming head coach Steve Kerr for the new hairstyles of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Kuminga showed up last week with a buzz cut, while Moody was recently seen without his cornrows. The two young players have expressed frustrations about their role with the Warriors.

Kuminga was the first one to go to the media and discuss his displeasure with how was being used by Kerr. Reports about Moody's unhappiness not getting any playing then followed. The Warriors' struggles didn't help Kerr's image of letting Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins find their groove.

In a post on social media, a Warriors fan shared an image of Kuminga and Moody with their new hairstyles. The fan claimed that it was the four-time NBA champion that caused the crisis for the two young players.

"Look what Kerr is doing to them," the fan wrote.

Jonatha Kuminga shaved his head following the report of The Athletic getting published. Steve Kerr was a little disappointed that Kuminga's frustration got leaked to the media before they were able to discuss it in-house.

Moses Moody, on the other hand, got his cornrows removed during one practice. Fans might be unhappy with Kerr's handling of the two players, but they can't stop taking shots at Kuminga and Moody's new looks.

One fan wrote:

"Kuminga a poor man's Usher."

Another fan commented:

"Moses looks 42."

One fan cannot believe what is happening and wants Steve Kerr gone:

"Got our young guys looking older than cp3. OMG I need Kerr fired into the sun."

Here are the rest of the reactions to Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody's hairstyles:

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody's future with Golden State

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody of the Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga remained in the Golden State Warriors starting lineup despite the reports of his unhappiness in the media. However, Kuminga could return to the bench once Draymond Green returns from his suspension. Green is currently ramping up his conditioning and could play again later this week.

Meanwhile, Moses Moody received some playing time after three straight DNPs from Dec. 30, 2023 to Jan. 4. Moody played six minutes in the win over the Detroit Pistons before exploding for 21 points in 23 minutes in the loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The injury to Chris Paul certainly opened up some minutes for Moody, while Andrew Wiggins' name is being mentioned in trade rumors. The Warriors will likely need to make a move at the deadline.

It could either embrace the youth movement and trade some vets on the team or trade the young players for a star like Pascal Siakam or Zach LaVine. Nevertheless, it's a tough decision for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the rest of the Warriors' decision-makers.

