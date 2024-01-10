"10 greatest coaches in NBA history": NBA fans shower praise on Erik Spoelstra after securing new multi-million dollar contract

The Miami Heat announced on Tuesday that head coach Erik Spoelstra has agreed to a new multi-year contract to stay with the franchise. Spoelstra has been with the Heat since 1995 when he started as a video coordinator. He has won two NBA championships in six NBA Finals appearances.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the new deal would make Spoelstra among the highest-paid coaches in the NBA. It's arguably a well-deserved raise for the 53-year-old coach, considered one of the best in the league and NBA history.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that Spoelstra's extension is worth around $120 million for eight years. It surpassed what Monty Williams and Gregg Popovich received from the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs, respectively. The Pistons signed Williams to a six-year, $78.5 million deal, while the Spurs gave Coach Pop a five-year, $80 million extension.

NBA fans reacted to Erik Spoelstra's new multi-year contract by showering him with praise on social media. Spoelstra has earned the admiration of fans by leading the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023 despite not having a super team.

One fan even wrote:

"The best coach in the NBA and one of the 10 greatest coaches in NBA history. Well deserved."

This Heat fan really had to take a shot at rivals Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks:

"Another 8 years of beating the Celtics and Bucks in the playoffs."

One fan liked that Pat Riley is rewarding one of his most loyal people in the organization:

"That's massive. Good lord. He has been solid in Miami during his tenure as coach so I guess it's fitting that Pat rewards him with this massive extension."

Here are other reactions to Erik Spoelstra's new $120 million contract:

Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat record

Spoelstra began his coaching career with the Miami Heat in 1995 when he was hired as a video coordinator. He was promoted to assistant coach two years later and won an NBA championship under Pat Riley in 2006.

Spoelstra became Riley's successor and was officially named as the Heat's head coach ahead of the 2008-09 season. He's in his 16th season in charge of Miami and currently has a record of 725-506 heading into tomorrow's game against the OKC Thunder.

In the playoffs, Spoelstra has led the Heat to two NBA championships in six NBA Finals appearances. Their run to the NBA Finals last season as the eighth seed is among the greatest in postseason history.

