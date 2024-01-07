3 NBA players to average 32+ PTS, 13+ REB and 7+ AST on 55% FG in 10 games ft. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing at an NBA MVP level once again this season, averaging 31.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks. Antetokounmpo is shooting 61.0% from the field, but has struggled from beyond the arc and free throw line.

"The Greek Freak" is among the favorites to win the MVP award this season along with Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 25-11. They are coming off a 112-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo finished with 48 points, 17 rebounds and two assists, putting his average in the last 10 games into historic category. He became just the third player in NBA history to average at least 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists while shooting a minimum of 55.0% from the floor.

3 NBA players to average 32+ PTS, 13+ REB and 7+ AST on 55% FG in 10 games

According to NBA History on X, there have only been three players to average 32+ points, 13+ rebounds and 7+ assists on 55.0% shooting from the field in a span of 10 games. It's a tough stat to accomplish since the player will have to be versatile and can score, rebound, pass and be efficient at the same time.

On that note, let's look at the three players who have recorded the feat since the league began on Nov. 1, 1946.

#1 Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain was the first NBA player in history to average at least 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists while shooting a minimum of 55.0% from the field. Chamberlain did it from Feb. 8 to 22, 1966, during his seventh season in the league and first full season in Philadelphia.

Chamberlain did it again the following season from Feb. 8 to 28, 1967. It was the first campaign of his career wherein he averaged less than 30 points per game. Nevertheless, he won his first championship that season after helping the Sixers beat the San Francisco Warriors in the NBA Finals.

#2 Nikola Jokic

It took around 55 years before another player averaged 32+ points, 13+ rebounds and 7+ assists on 55.0% shooting from the field in a span of 10 games. Nikola Jokic joined Wilt Chamberlain in the NBA history books during his second MVP season.

Jokic achieved the feat from March 18 to April 5, 2022, that might have sealed his second straight MVP award over Joel Embiid. The historic accomplishment went under the radar just like the entire career of "The Joker."

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo took than less two years to become the third player in NBA history to average at least 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists while shooting a minimum of 55.0% from the field in a 10-game period.

Antetokounmpo did it from Dec. 19, 2023, to last Saturday against the Houston Rockets. It's another record in the resume of "The Greek Freak" who also tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most 45-point games in Milwaukee Bucks history.

