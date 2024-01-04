"We suck right now": Anthony Edwards keeps it real amid Timberwolves' slump following loss to Pelicans

Anthony Edwards didn't mince his words when he described the Minnesota Timberwolves following their loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The Timberwolves are now on a two-game losing skid and could be heading to a slump in early January.

In his postgame interview, Edwards was asked about his thoughts on Minnesota's first losing streak of the season. He was straightforward in calling out their recent performances and expected the team to bounce back and figure things out:

"We got to figure it out. We suck right now," Edwards said.

The reporter then followed up by asking if "Ant-Man" knows what is wrong with the team at the moment. He shouldered the blame and said that the coaching staff was not the problem. It's on the players to have a great game on the court and bring back the defense and physicality that made them the best team in the Western Conference:

"It's on us cause the coaches do a great job of bringing the game plan and making sure we're prepared," Edwards said. "The rest of it is on us and they keep asking us to play hard and they shouldn't have to say, you know? We got to figure it out."

Anthony Edwards had 35 points, four rebounds and five assists in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 117-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at home. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 22 points and six rebounds, but the rest of the team will need to step up. Jaden McDaniels had 11 points and no other player reached double figures in scoring.

What's next for Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves?

The Minnesota Timberwolves remain winless in 2024 after losses to the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves remain atop the Western Conference standings at 24-9. They are still a game ahead of the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota will have a chance to snap the skid on Friday against the Houston Rockets on the road. They then return to the Target Center on Jan. 7 for a three-game home stand. They will welcome the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics.

It's a tough stretch for the Timberwolves since the Rockets are undefeated this year, while the Mavericks are a dangerous team with a red-hot Luka Doncic. The Magic are struggling on the road, but they are still a very good team. And as for the Celtics, they own the best record in the entire NBA.

