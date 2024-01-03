"Something doesn't smell right": Warriors fans ponder Steve Kerr and Draymond Green's future with team after HC's latest statements

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave an interesting update regarding Draymond Green before the game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Kerr admitted that there's a lack of communication between the two parties, and Warriors fans are pondering the future of the former Defensive Player of the Year.

In a pre-game press conference, Kerr was asked about an update on Green, who's suspended indefinitely for hitting Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns in the face last month. Green will have to meet certain conditions before his suspension gets lifted.

Kerr shared that there's a text or two between him and Green sometimes, but that's it. The Warriors are "giving him space," and the enforcer has not even been to the team's facility to stay in shape and train:

"He has not been in the facility, at least with us," Kerr said. "He may have been coming in on his own. … We text but we've been giving him his space, he's been giving us ours."

Golden State Warriors fans began speculating what Steve Kerr's remarks meant. Some are thinking that Draymond Green will likely get traded, while others are unsure of his future with the franchise.

One fan feels that Kerr's comments were a bit off:

"Something doesn't smell right with Kerr’s statements."

Another speculated:

"Either Kerr's distancing himself with Dray or Dray doesn't wanna be with Kerr."

Another fan has a different perspective:

"I keep saying this. Kerr is Warriors problem. He needs to be gone."

Here are other reactions on X to Kerr's comments about Draymond Green:

Draymond Green attends LeBron James' 39th birthday party

Draymond Green was present at LeBron James' 39th birthday celebration.

LeBron James turned 39 on Dec. 30, but the LA Lakers had a game that day against the Minnesota Timberwolves. James celebrated his birthday two days later on Monday at Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles. Several celebrities attended the party, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Don Cheadle and 2 Chainz.

Bronny James and Anthony Davis were also seen at the party, as well as Draymond Green, who is serving an indefinite suspension.

Green's friendship with James over the years has been well-documented. There were even rumors that linked Green to the Lakers before he signed a new contract with Golden State in the offseason.

