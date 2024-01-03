"LEAVE US ALONE": Knicks fans lament unmade Karl-Anthony Towns deal, blame front office

Some New York Knicks fans are upset about a report that the team could have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason. The Knicks recently made a big trade with the Toronto Raptors, but Towns is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Third Teamer.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks had a chance to trade for Towns last summer but didn't pull the trigger. The Minnesota Timberwolves were in a position to make the trade following an underwhelming season.

However, it cannot happen this campaign, as the Timberwolves have the second-best record in the NBA. They have been one of the best teams in the league, with Towns performing at a high level.

Begley noted that "KAT" could be available in the offseason if Minnesota doesn't want to pay the luxury tax.

However, New York Knicks fans do not want to hear any Karl-Anthony Towns rumors for now. The Knicks had a chance and didn't take it. They are in a good position to make some noise in the Eastern Conference following the acquisition of OG Anunoby.

One fan wrote:

"LEAVE US ALONE."

A Knicks fan page had the same thought:

"Can we please. Stop. With the KAT rumors.

One fan has some jokes:

"They should have thrown in some New York pizza and bagels to sweeten the deal!"

Here are other reactions on X to Karl-Anthony Towns to Knicks rumors:

New York Knicks still interested in Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks remain interested in Karl-Anthony Towns despite how good the Minnesota Timberwolves situation is right now. The Knicks will be ready to pounce once the Timberwolves make him available.

That's difficult to see at the trade deadline, as Minnesota has a chance to make some noise in the playoffs. They own the best record in the Western Conference, and Towns is one of the reasons for that.

As reported by Ian Begley, the Timberwolves are unlikely to part ways with Towns this season. It's possible this summer, especially if the team's ownership doesn't want a luxury tax bill. The Timberwolves will be over the luxury tax once Anthony Edwards' monstrous contract kicks in.

If Minnesota goes on to win the title this season, Towns will likely stay, and the ownership will pay the bill. The Timberwolves are in a great position to succeed, but they have to prove that they can do it in the playoffs.

