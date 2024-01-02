Watch: Jordan Clarkson's rebound to become first Utah Jazz player to record regular season triple-double in 5,801 days

Jordan Clarkson made history on Monday night after becoming the first Utah Jazz player to record a regular-season triple-double in 5,801 days. Clarkson grabbed his 10th rebound with around two minutes left in the game against the Dallas Mavericks at home.

The last Jazz player to record a triple-double was Carlos Boozer, who did it on Feb. 13, 2008, in a 112-93 win over the Seattle SuperSonics. Boozer finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Clarkson had an almost similar stat line of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the 127-90 win over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. You can watch the historic rebound in the video below as Clarkson calls timeout to give himself, his teammates and the fans the time to celebrate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For those wondering, Ricky Rubio recorded a triple-double for the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs. Rubio had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Jazz's 115-102 Game 3 win over the OKC Thunder.

Also Read: "In the CBA they get league pass" - Knicks fans react to Julius Randle streaming NBA League Pass to watch RJ Barrett and Quickley's Raptors debut

Jordan Clarkson helps Jazz blow out Mavericks

Keyonte George celebrates Jordan Clarkson's triple-double against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jordan Clarkson led the way for the Utah Jazz in their blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks. In addition to Clarkson's historic triple-double, the Jazz got some fantastic performances from Simone Fontecchio, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler.

Fontecchio had 24 points and six rebounds, while Markkanen put up 17 points and four rebounds. Collins contributed 15 points and five rebounds, and Kessler posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Clarkson recorded the triple-double in just 28 minutes of action and was the first player to do it off the bench since Russell Westbrook did it last season.

Also Read: "Rent them my arm" - Gilbert Arenas locks in on providing LeBron James adequate support, mocks Lakers' role players

What was the NBA like when Carlos Boozer recorded his triple-double?

The NBA was very different when Carlos Boozer had a triple-double against the Seattle SuperSonics. Kevin Durant was only a rookie and the OKC Thunder did not exist just yet. The New Orleans Pelicans were still called the Hornets and the Charlotte Hornets were still the Bobcats.

LeBron James was in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers and has not won his first MVP award. The San Antonio Spurs were the defending champions and Kobe Bryant was considered the best player in the world. Steph Curry was still at Davidson and the leader in 3-point field goals made were Peja Stojakovic and Jason Richardson.

Jordan Clarkson ended a 15-year drought that will be celebrated by the Utah Jazz fanbase and frowned upon by some trolls on social media.

Also Read: "Love being on the floor with him" - LeBron James subtly hints disapproval of Austin Reaves' low usage by Darvin Ham