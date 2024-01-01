"Love being on the floor with him": LeBron James subtly hints disapproval of Austin Reaves' low usage by Darvin Ham

LeBron James was asked multiple questions after the LA Lakers' blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, including about Austin Reaves. James might have sent a subtle message to Lakers' head coach Darvin Ham about his feelings regarding Reaves' playing time.

In the Lakers' 129-109 loss, James finished with 34 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Anthony Davis posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Reaves had 20 points and nine assists off the bench.

After the game, "The King" was asked about Reaves' current role as the team's sixth man. Ham's starting lineup and rotation have been criticized by fans, who want "AR15" back as a starter and the team's third option.

"Austin's great," James said. "Austin's great and I like Austin no matter where he is. Obviously, it's always great to be on the floor with him no matter if he's coming off the bench or starting, whatever. I love being on the floor with him. He makes plays, so it's always good."

Austin Reaves is averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season. He's only playing 29.4 minutes per game as the LA Lakers sixth man. LeBron James expressing his love of playing with Reaves might be a subtle message to Darvin Ham about giving him more minutes.

While the four-time NBA champion said he doesn't care if Reaves is starting or coming off the bench, he wants to play more minutes with him because he makes the right plays. That could also be a shot at some of the starters like Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt, who Ham called "confused" for not knowing what to do on the floor.

Are Austin Reaves and Darvin Ham having a falling out?

Austin Reaves and Darvin Ham of the LA Lakers

According to Anthony Irwin of the "Lakers Lounge" podcast, Austin Reaves and Darvin Ham might be heading into a falling out if things don't improve. Irwin explained that it if it happens, an agent or even the LA Lakers' front office could get involved.

"This possible thing between him and Ham is something," Irwin said. "I'm here to tell you, I've heard it very clearly, that for whatever reason, Ham doesn't mess with Austin the way that you would think he would. It needs to get fixed. This might escalate all the way to where an agent gets involved or the front office gets involved and people start asking what is going into these decisions."

