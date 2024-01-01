"Fire Darvin Ham": LA Lakers fans demand coaching change as team drops to .500 after blowout loss

LA Lakers fans are not happy with head coach Darvin Ham following the team's dismal showing on New Year's Eve against the New Orleans Pelicans. Some fans are even calling for his firing after the Lakers were blown out 129-109 in New Orleans. The Lakers dropped to a 17-17 record heading into a new calendar year.

It was a disappointing performance by the Lakers after the result against the Minnesota Timberwolves on LeBron James' birthday on Saturday. The team's shooting woes from beyond the arc continued, going 10-for-32 compared to the Pelicans' 17-for-34 night.

James had a huge game with 34 points, five rebounds and eight assists, but it was not enough to prevent another Lakers loss. Anthony Davis contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Austin Reaves scored 20 points off the bench.

LA Lakers fans took their frustrations out online and blasted head coach Darvin Ham. The Lakers have been terrible ever since they won the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament earlier this month. They are just 3-8 since becoming the inaugural NBA Cup winners.

One fan wants Ham fired after the Lakers' loss on Sunday:

"FIRE DARVIN HAM."

This fan has had enough of Ham, who he tried to defend before:

"I defended Darvin Ham longer than I should've. I really don't get what this team is trying to do anymore."

Another fan is unhappy with the Lakers head coach:

"Darvin Ham ruined my love for the game of basketball."

Here are other memes related to Ham and the LA Lakers:

Are Darvin Ham and Austin Reaves having problems?

Are the LA Lakers having internal problems?

Austin Reaves was clearly the third-best player for the LA Lakers last season during their playoff run to the Western Conference finals. Reaves even got called up to play for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup on top of a new contract from the Lakers.

Many expected Reaves to continue his role as the team's starting shooting guard and remain the third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, he has come off the bench as Darvin Ham tinkers with his starting lineup and rotations.

Heading into the final stretch of December, Ham decided to bench D'Angelo Russell and put LeBron James at point guard. Some fans thought that Reaves would finally return to the starting lineup, but Ham wanted to prioritize defense and chose Jarred Vanderbilt instead.

According to Anthony Irwin of the Lakers Lounge, Ham and Reaves are likely heading for a falling out. Irwin also reported that if things get out of hand, an agent or even the front office will likely get involved.

