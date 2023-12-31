Did LeBron James get robbed of a game-tying shot vs. Timberwolves? Complete breakdown of controversial play on star's 39th birthday

Did LeBron James get robbed of a game-tying shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves on his 39th birthday? The LA Lakers were down by three points when James seemingly hit a shot from beyond the arc that would have tied the game with two seconds left.

With about eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves missed a shot that would have put the game away. Anthony Davis grabbed the rebound and made an outlet pass to James, who was ahead of Minnesota's defense.

"The King" stopped at the 3-point line and hit a shot with two seconds left. However, the referees called it just a 2-pointer because his toes were on the line. There was some controversy since James thought that he was behind the arc when he made the shot.

Upon further review, the officials ruled it a 2-point shot because LeBron James' right foot was millimeters on the 3-point line. Based on some replays available online, James was initially behind the arc. But when he was about to release his shot, his toe was over the line.

The basic rule of a 3-point shot is the shooter may touch or go over the line when coming down or taking a step forward depending on the form. James still had the ball when his toe touched the line.

It was a tough break for James and the LA Lakers since they would have at least the chance to force overtime. The Minnesota Timberwolves made one of two free throws in the next possession to ice the game 108-106.

LeBron James scores 26 points in his 39th birthday

LeBron James celebrated his 39th birthday on a chilly night in Minnesota. James was a few millimeters away from forcing overtime and possibly getting the win as a gift to himself. But it was not meant to be as the LA Lakers fell to the Timberwolves 108-106.

James finished the game with 26 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals. Anthony Davis had a game-high 33 points with 17 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks. They were the only two players for the Lakers to reach double figures.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards had 31 points, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks to lead the Timberwolves. Mike Conley added 15 points, four rebounds and seven assists, while Naz Reid contributed 21 points off the bench.

The Lakers fell to 17-16 for the season and are now ninth in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, improved to 24-7 atop the standings.

