"Beat a real team": NBA fans disapprove of Boston Celtics' league-best 25-6 record, poke fun at easy schedule

The Boston Celtics improved to 25-6 this season following a win over the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden. The Celtics own the best record in the NBA and might just be the favorites to win it all this season. However, some fans are not impressed with the Celtics and poked fun at their "easy" schedule.

No Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, no problem for the Celtics on Friday night against the Raptors as Jaylen Brown had 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead Boston to a close 120-118 win.

Derrick White contributed 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists, while Luke Kornet stepped up at center to finish with 20 points and eight rebounds. Jrue Holiday added 15 points, two rebounds and three assists as the Celtics extended their winning streak to five.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA fans on social media were not impressed with the Boston Celtics' hot start to the season. The Celtics won 57 games last season, but they failed to return to the NBA Finals. They went down 0-3 to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat before eventually losing at home in Game 7.

Expand Tweet

One fan, possibly of the Memphis Grizzlies, challenged the Celtics to get some wins over "real teams":

"Beat a real team."

Expand Tweet

Another fan brought up how the Detroit Pistons almost snapped their losing streak against the Celtics on Thursday:

"Y'all almost lost to the Pistons at home."

Expand Tweet

This fan pointed out how lucky the Celtics were to win because of their high turnovers:

"Champions don't turn the ball over 17 times…"

Expand Tweet

Here are the rest of the reactions to the Celtics' win over the Raptors:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Gabe Vincent Injury: Lakers apparently opt for knee surgery for guard with longer recovery timeline

Do the Boston Celtics have an easy schedule?

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

While some fans are not impressed with the Boston Celtics, they have had one of the hardest schedules in the league so far. The Celtics have the fifth-hardest schedule among 30 teams in the league behind the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons, as per Power Rankings Guru.

Contrary to what fans believe, the Celtics' schedule will only get easier in the next few months. They are projected to have the easiest schedule remaining based on their NBA Strength of Schedule Remaining.

If that's the case, Boston will likely finish the season with the best record in the league. They are on pace to win at least 60 games, which means they will have the home-court advantage for the entire NBA playoffs, including the NBA Finals if they make it there.

Also Read: Shaquille O'Neal tries setting up fan on date who was invited to 'Big Chicken' outlet for lunch with 4x champ