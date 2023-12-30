"But he’s a bust": Scoot Henderson silences critics as fans react to huge performance in Blazers' win

Scoot Henderson has slowly regained his confidence which made him the No. 3 pick in this year's NBA draft. Henderson scored at least 20 points for a second straight game, putting up a double-double in the Portland Trail Blazers' win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Henderson finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block to lead the Blazers to a 134-128 victory. He was good against the Spurs, providing a boost on the offensive end by driving to the lane and making his teammates better.

Friday's game was his second consecutive 20-point performance following his career night on Thursday. He had 25 points, three rebounds and four assists in Portland's 118-105 loss to San Antonio in the first set of back-to-back games against the Spurs.

NBA fans are divided following another solid performance by Scoot Henderson. Portland Trail Blazers fans are excited about their top rookie, while others are not convinced considering his two best games of the season were against the worst team in the Western Conference.

This Blazers fan mocked all of Henderson's critics:

"Bu- bu- bu- but he's a bust."

Another Portland fan agreed:

"Haters are in shambles rn."

Haters are still present, with this fan mocking Scoot's poor field goal percentage while also giving him some praise:

"Kinda fake stats. Bro shot 9/21 but good on him finally seems to be settling in."

Here are other reactions to Scoot Henderson's performance against the Spurs on Friday night:

Scoot Henderson still hoping to go after Rookie of the Year

Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers against Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs

The race for the Rookie of the Year award seems to only involve Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder. The Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. has a pretty slim chance to disrupt the result, but it will likely be either Wembanyama or Holmgren.

However, Scoot Henderson is still confident about making the race for Rookie of the Year more interesting. Henderson told CBS Sports last week that his goal for this season is to win the award:

"Trying to get Rookie of the Year, that's still my goal," Henderson said. "That's still up in the air, I think."

Also Read: "Beat a real team" - NBA fans disapprove of Boston Celtics' league-best 25-6 record, poke fun at easy schedule