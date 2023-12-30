Unmasking Sofia Franklyn: The Podcaster behind the accusations of LeBron James' alleged infidelity with Savannah James

Podcaster Sofia Franklyn made some serious accusations about LeBron James' alleged infidelity with his wife Savannah last year. Franklyn started her career with roommate Alex Cooper, who founded the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Let's unmask Sofia Franklyn and look at her background, history and other personal details.

According to the Business Chronicler, Franklyn was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah on Jul. 21, 1992. She attended the University of Utah and earned a degree in economics before moving to New York City to pursue a career focusing on creativity.

Frankly grew up with a younger brother, Lucas, and had a very close relationship with her mother, Paolo. She co-founded the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Cooper in 2018 until a fallout in 2020 during their dispute with then-distributor Barstool Sports.

The 31-year-old podcaster subsequently founded her own media company called Sloot Media and began her solo podcast "Sofia with an F. Before she departed from the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, it was one of the most popular podcasts on Spotify. Cooper eventually signed an exclusive $60 million deal with Spotify

Sofia Franklyn has been notorious for discussing controversial topics that pique the interests of her listeners and followers.

One of her most viral accusations was when she called LeBron James a cheater. She made the allegations last year during Adam Levine's cheating scandal, and the discussion went south directly to James as well as Leonardo DiCaprio.

"You are famous, Adam, you know how f*cking famous you are. You can be a little sly about it," Franly said.

"Leonardo DiCaprio, I know for a fact, I mean, I've never been invited, but my friends have. He goes out, and his bodyguards or whatever go up to the girls, ask them if they want to go back to his house or wherever. They sign an NDA.

She added:

"LeBron James, same sh*t. LeBron James has various parties constantly where NDAs need to be signed, and women are at. You didn’t know that? You didn't know LeBron's a cheater?"

LeBron James never responded to cheating accusations

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Despite the allegations made by Sofia Franklyn, LeBron James never responded and was too busy with his NBA career. James was chasing the all-time scoring record last season when Franklyn made the accusations. He eventually surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in early February.

Franklyn was not the first woman to accuse James of infidelity. Erza Haliti, the wife of LA Chargers tight end Nick Vannett, once claimed that "The King" cheated on Savannah with Instagram model Sofia Jamora in 2020. Jamora would later deny it and call the accusations a part of her feud with Haliti.

