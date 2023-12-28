"Immaculate Vibes": Donovan Mitchell silences trade noise with Cavs comeback win after Mavs mayhem

Donovan Mitchell was on the sidelines Wednesday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from a 20-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks. Mitchell celebrated the 113-110 win by posting a positive message on social media after the game.

The Cavaliers were very short-handed heading into the game, missing Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Those three players are arguably the team's best, but the Cavs still managed to get the comeback victory due to Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen.

Mitchell posted a message following the win, sharing an image of him with LeVert on a video call with Garland, who is back at home in Cleveland.

"Immaculate Vibes," Mitchell wrote.

Donovan Mitchell has missed four straight games due to an unspecified illness, but was present on Wednesday's shootaround. Mitchell is likely returning soon, which will give the Cleveland Cavaliers an added boost.

Darius Garland, on the other hand, has been out of action since Dec. 16 with a fractured jaw. Garland suffered the injury after colliding with Kristaps Porzingis and has been ruled out for at least a few weeks with no concrete timetable for recovery.

As for Evan Mobley, he underwent arthroscopic surgery in his left knee in mid-December and was ruled out for at least six to eight weeks. Despite the injury woes, the Cavaliers are still fighting in the standings with a record of 18-13 and have won six of their last 10 games.

Cavs not interested in trading Donovan Mitchell before deadline

Donovan Mitchell made headlines in the offseason when he didn't sign a contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. There was immediate trade chatter around Mitchell, who had the best season of his career in his first year in Cleveland.

One of the teams linked to Mitchell is the New York Knicks, a team that tried to acquire him before the Cavaliers completed the deal in the summer of 2022. He's a New York native and a welcome addition to the Knicks who already have stars like Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the Cavaliers are not interested in breaking up their core of Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Mitchell still has a contract until next season with a player option for the 2025-26 NBA season.

The Cavaliers still have a chance to have a successful campaign despite their slow start. After the win over the Mavericks, they improved to 18-13 for the season and are now sixth in the Eastern Conference.

