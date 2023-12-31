"It's frustrating": Steph Curry says Warriors need to figure out starting lineup and identity 'before it's too late'

Steph Curry is a very frustrated figure following the Golden State Warriors' third straight loss to end the year. Curry wants the team to figure out their identity "before it's too late" and the coaching staff to find the right starting lineup moving forward.

The Warriors were left scrambling in the fourth quarter as they failed to snap a two-game losing streak. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were simply too good on Saturday night as they got the 132-122 win. Doncic had a game-high 39 points with eight rebounds and 10 assists.

On the other hand, Curry had 25 points and seven assists, but it was not enough to pull off the victory. The four-time NBA champ told reporters after the game that it's frustrating to see the team struggling. He also sent a message to the coaching staff and front office that things need to change "before it's too late."

"It's frustrating, for sure," Curry said. "32 games in and any team that is a seriously competitive contender, a good team can answer that question (Is there a clear-cut five players the team can rely on?). We have to get to that point, for sure, before it's too late."

It's the first time that Steph Curry has voiced his frustration in terms of team personnel, given the trust he has for his teammates and head coach. However, the Golden State Warriors cannot afford to waste another MVP-type season from Curry because it's a disservice to his greatness.

Warriors fans called out the front office to start making changes and be active in the trade market. Other members of the fan base want Steve Kerr to give more minutes to young players such as Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

What's next for Steph Curry and the Warriors?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry is simply too good for the Golden State Warriors not to surround him with the best lineup possible. Curry's comments will surely get the Warriors front office to consider their roster.

Fans are already suggesting several players such as Pascal Siakam and Lauri Markkanen as potential targets for general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. They are also ready for the Warriors to move on from Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

It will be interesting to see if Steve Kerr will make more changes to his starting lineup in the next year. Thompson has returned to earth after a hot streak that lasted for a few games, while Wiggins has not regained his confidence from his 2022 season. Green remains suspended as he continues to work on himself after another on-court incident.

