LeBron James becomes latest victim of Timberwolves Brasil troll page as Lakers loss spoils his 39th birthday

LeBron James celebrated his 39th birthday on Saturday, but the LA Lakers failed to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game was marred with controversy regarding James' late 3-point attempt being ruled as a 2-point shot. The Timberwolves Brasil troll page added salt to the wound by trolling "The King."

James was almost gifted with a chance to get the win on his birthday, but his foot was on the line in what could have been a game-tying 3-point shot with two seconds left in the game. The referees ruled it as a 2-pointer upon further review, which was a rough birthday gift as the Lakers lost 108-106.

The Timberwolves Brasil fan page, which is not affiliated with the team and the NBA, was at it again after the game. The troll account is famous for some wild memes and "The King" was not safe on his birthday.

LeBron James was left livid and disappointed when referees ruled his 3-point shot as two points. It would have tied the game and likely forced overtime, giving the LA Lakers a chance to steal the victory. The Minnesota Timberwolves iced the game by making one of two free throws to get the 108-106 win.

James finished the game with 26 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals, going 10-for-21 from the field. Anthony Davis had 33 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks, but it was not enough to prevent the Lakers' 16th loss of the season.

LeBron James frustrated postgame comments highlight 39th birthday

LeBron James was still baffled and upset that referees overturned his shot that would have tied the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. James told reporters that the replay showed that his feet were behind the arc and it should have been a 3-point shot.

The four-time NBA champion also made a snide remark, which is justified considering how frustrated he is, about the officials' final call.

"It's obvious it's a three," James said. "My foot is behind the line. I mean, you can see the space in between the front of my foot and the three-point line. You can clearly a white (space). The wood on the floor.

He also said:

"There's a space in between the front of my foot and the three-point line. … Stevie Wonder can see that, champ."

