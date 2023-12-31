"Detroit has a better winning streak" - NBA fans roast Golden State Warriors after loss to Dallas Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors suffered their third straight loss on Saturday night at home against the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors are not off to a good start to their seven-game homestand, losing the first two games. NBA fans also roasted Golden State, making fun of them on the night the Detroit Pistons snapped their historic losing streak.

Dallas was up early with an eight-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Luka Doncic was simply unstoppable as he finished with 39 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, while Dante Exum added 19 points and five assists. The Mavericks bench was phenomenal with 55 points.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry had 25 points, two rebounds and seven assists. Chris Paul, who started the game, contributed 24 points and six assists, while Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jonathan Kuminga scored 17 and 16 points, respectively.

NBA fans roasted the Golden State Warriors on social media, with some going as far as comparing them to the Detroit Pistons. One fan pointed out that the Pistons are now on a "winning streak" after beating the Toronto Raptors to snap their 27-game losing skid:

"Detroit has a better winning streak."

Another fan has the same sentiment:

"At least when the Raptors lost to the Pistons today, it was close."

This Golden State Warriors fan is calling for Mike Dunleavy Jr. to make some moves before the trade deadline:

"Mike gotta do something soon. This team is too inconsistent. A shakeup is desperately needed. We're in a state of limbo."

Here are other reactions to the Golden State Warriors loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday:

What's next for the Golden State Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors looking dejected on the bench.

The Golden Strate Warriors ended the year on a three-game losing streak. They lost to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas and started their seven-game homestand with losses against the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

Golden State will be back in action on Tuesday for their first game of 2024. They will welcome the upstart Orlando Magic in what could be a competitive matchup. The Magic are fourth in the Eastern Conference and have been much better this season.

After the Magic, the Warriors will take on the Nuggets again, followed by the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans. It's a tough stretch for Steve Kerr's team, who are just 9-8 at the Chase Center this season.

