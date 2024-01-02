"In the CBA they get league pass": Knicks fans react to Julius Randle streaming NBA League Pass to watch RJ Barrett and Quickley's Raptors debut

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks had some free time after they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on the first day of 2024. Randle caught up to the Toronto Raptors debut of his former Knicks teammates RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks looked fantastic on Monday in OG Anunoby's first game with the team. However, it was Randle who put in a dominant performance with 39 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Brunson had 16 points and 14 assists, while Anunoby contributed 17 points and six rebounds.

After the game, Randle uploaded a story on his Instagram account showing himself watching the Raptors-Cavaliers game on television.

"Let's go lil bros," Randle wrote.

Some were surprised to see Julius Randle having NBA League Pass to watch games like many basketball fans. One fan explained that all players have access to it as part of the CBA:

"It's in the CBA they get league pass."

This fan cannot believe the CBA gives players free access to NBA games to watch:

"I find it hilarious that the CBA cares about something as cheap (relatively speaking) as the league pass considering these guys are millionaires and pay thousands for a single fine but hey free is free."

One Knicks fan is disappointed Randle didn't show the same support for Obi Toppin:

"Didn't do this for Obi."

Here are the rest of the reactions to Julius Randle's show of support for his ex-teammates:

Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett helped the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley had 14 points and six rebounds, while Barrett contributed 19 points and nine rebounds in the 124-121 victory.

Julius Randle praises OG Anunoby in Knicks debut

Julius Randle had nothing but praise for OG Anunoby in his New York Knicks debut.

OG Anunoby had a fantastic debut for the New York Knicks against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anunoby made things tough for Anthony Edwards despite his 35-point performance, while also making timely buckets. He was the two-way player the Knicks needed and it's already paying off.

Randle, who carried the Knicks on offense, lauded Anunoby after the win and called him the "perfect" player for the team.

"He's a competitor," Randle said. He makes timely shots, timely plays on the defensive end. He has to guard the best player. It's not an easy job, what he did. To come in from a trade a day or two ago and to come in and step up as big as he did and help us get a win, it's amazing."

