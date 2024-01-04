34-year-old DeMar DeRozan dapping JJ Redick sparks hilarious sound bite: "You know you getting old"

DeMar DeRozan is in his 15th NBA season and is feeling a little older after dapping up JJ Redick before Wednesday's game. DeRozan is just 34 years old, but he played against Redick for the majority of his career. Redick was covering the Chicago Bulls game against the New York Knicks for ESPN.

Before the game between the Bulls and Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Redick spoke to several players including DeRozan and Alex Caruso. He was talking to Caruso when DeRozan came up to him and gave him a nice warm hug.

DeRozan, who was mic'd up for the game told Bulls' second-year swingman Dalen Terry that seeing his contemporaries covering the game made him feel old.

"You know you're getting old when most of the commentators are people you played against," DeRozan said.

JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson were the two former NBA players who called the game between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks. DeMar DeRozan was never teammates with either ESPN analyst, but used to play against them.

Redick was in the NBA for 15 seasons from 2006 to 2021 before starting his podcast called 'The Old Man and the Three." He was then hired by ESPN to become an analyst and has also called games from the broadcast booth for both ESPN and ABC.

Meanwhile, Jefferson was in the league longer at 18 seasons from 2001 to 2018. He also got his start on television as a podcaster, with his show called "Road Trippin'" with Channing Frye before ESPN came calling.

DeMar DeRozan scores 28 in loss to Knicks

DeMar DeRozan had 28 points in the Chicago Bulls' loss to the New York Knicks.

The Chicago Bulls have now lost two straight games and three of their last four following an inspired performance against the New York Knicks. DeMar DeRozan was one of two bright spots for the Bulls in their 116-100 loss. DeRozan finished with 28 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Coby White added 26 points, four rebounds and assists, while Alex Caruso contributed 13 points, three assists and four steals. Andre Drummond had 13 points and 16 rebounds in place of the injured Nikola Vucevic.

On the other hand, Julius Randle had another huge game for the Knicks with 35 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jalen Brunson finished with 31 points and 13 assists, while OG Anunoby added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Bulls will be back at home on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets in a home-and-away series. They are now 15-21 for the season and are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.

