Watch: Willie Green storms onto the court after Zion Williamson no-call despite evident foul

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green was fuming at the referees on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green was not happy that the officials did not call a foul on the Timberwolves after an obvious hit on Zion Williamson.

With less than a minute left in the second quarter, Williamson had the ball and drove past Naz Reid. He got into the lane and was visibly hacked by Reid and Jaden McDaniels. The ball got loose and went out of bounds, with one official calling it as last touch on Williamson.

That meant no foul was called and the possession went back to the Timberwolves with the Pelicans leading 57-44. Green was not happy with no-call and stormed right into the court and yelled at the referees. He was rightfully angry at the blatant error and was called for a technical foul.

Green had to be restrained by his fellow assistant coaches and players like Jose Alvarado and Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans announcers were also furious and saw it coming since there were some bad calls on both sides of the floor during the early parts of the game.

Willie Green has the New Orleans Pelicans on a roll as of late with a three-game winning streak before tonight's game. The Pelicans have also won seven of their last 10 games and have climbed up to sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 20-14 record.

After the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Pelicans will have a tough six-game stretch facing the LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, and the Dallas Mavericks twice.

Willie Green was not happy with referees in the previous game

Willie Green calls out referees for no-calls on Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green was not just fuming with Wednesday's officials. Green was also upset with the referees from their 112-85 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. He thought that Zion Williamson was constantly getting fouled and the officials were swallowing their whistles.

Williamson, who is known for his silent demeanor on the court, was called for a technical foul after arguing a non-call. Green explained that if someone like Williamson said something, the referees were not doing their jobs properly.

"You go back and watch, you can clearly see he's getting hit," Green said. "He's not a guy that normally even argues the calls, but tonight it was really clear. They got the call those. It doesn't matter his size and strength. He's getting fouled like the next guy."

