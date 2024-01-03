"Really let Josh Giddey finally score over 18": Boston Celtics fans in shambles after streak-ending loss to OKC Thunder

The Boston Celtics fanbase online is not happy after their six-game winning streak was snapped by the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. Some fans are even upset that the Celtics let the controversial Josh Giddey drop 18 points on them in the Thunder's 127-123 win.

The game was pretty even in the first half before the Thunder used their homecourt advantage to blow the game wide open in the third quarter. The Celtics had some fight in them in the final period, but eventually fell short as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown struggled with their shot.

Brown had 15 points on 18 shots, with six rebounds and three assists, while Tatum finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Kristaps Porzingis scored a team-high 34 points with 10 rebounds and three blocks, all are not enough to prevent their seventh loss of the season.

Boston Celtics fans online are not happy with the results since their six-game winning streak was snapped. They want near-perfection from the Celtics, who are the favorites to win the NBA championship this season.

One fan was less than happy that his team let Josh Giddey score 18 points:

"Celtics really let Josh Giddey finally score over 18. I'm f*cking sick."

One fan is not happy that the Celtics can't beat a bunch of "kids":

"Tatum with the most stacked team in the league since he got drafted and can't beat a group of kids."

This Celtics fan praised the young Thunder team:

"Tough loss for the Celtics in OKC. The Thunder will be good for the next decade."

Here are the rest of the reactions to the Celtics' loss to the Thunder:

What's next for the Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics went 1-1 in their short two-game road trip to San Antonio and Oklahoma City. The Celtics are back at home on Friday as they welcome the Utah Jazz at the TD Garden. They are 16-0 at home this season and will look to stay undefeated.

After the Jazz, the Celtics will have two more home games against the Indiana Pacers before a tough stretch. They will face the Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets in four days from Jan. 10 to 13.

Despite the loss to the Thunder, the Celtics still have the best team in the league at 26-7. They are two games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference and 1.5 games ahead of the Timberwolves in the overall standings.

