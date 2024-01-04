Savannah and LeBron James share carousel of sons Bronny and Bryce showing off bounce on the same day

Savannah and LeBron James were proud parents on Wednesday night after Bronny and Bryce James put on a show. The couple shared highlights of their sons on Instagram from today's game for the USC Trojans and Sierra Canyon High School, respectively.

Bronny James came off the bench to score 10 points with two rebounds and three assists for the Trojans against the California Golden Bears. It was USC's seventh win of the season, climbing back to a .500 record.

Here's the video of Bronny's highlight play from the game shared by his parents on their Instagram stories. It was an alley-oop slam from teammate Isaiah Collier to the 19-year-old guard.

On the other hand, Bryce James also had a good game for Sierra Canyon High School. Bryce finished with 10 points as the Trailblazers easily defeated Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School 91-52.

Sierra Canyon improved to an amazing record of 14-1 for the season. Their next three games will be against Chaminade, St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy and Loyola.

Here's the video of Bryce's fastbreak slam shared by Savannah and LeBron James on their Instagram stories.

While Bronny and Bryce won their games, LeBron James and the LA Lakers failed to beat the Miami Heat. James had his worst performance of the season, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and nine assists on 6-for-18 shooting from the field, including 0-for-6 from the beyond the arc.

LeBron James skips media availability, gets into argument with Darvin Ham after loss to the Heat

LeBron James skipped media availability and argued with Darvin Ham on Wednesday.

LeBron James was upset following the LA Lakers' third-straight loss on Wednesday that put the team below .500. The Lakers have only won two games in the last 10, and head coach Darvin Ham has not figured out what to do with his lineups and rotations.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that James was not available to speak with the media after the game against the Miami Heat. There was no reason why "The King" missed media availability and risked a potential $25,000 fine from the league.

There was no clear explanation given why James didn't want to speak with reporters. Understandably, the four-time MVP is frustrated with the team. He has stayed healthy this season only for the team to have a losing record by January.

According to Dior Washburn of ESPN, James was arguing with Ham in the tunnel after the loss to the Heat. It's unclear what the player and coach are arguing about, but it's probably a wake-up call for the team heading into a really tough stretch.

