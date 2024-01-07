DJ Akademiks recently claimed that current NBA free agent Danny Green once slid into his girlfriend's DM back in 2019. Green just won the championship with the Toronto Raptors and was not yet engaged to his just then-girlfriend Blair Bashen, who he married in August 2021.

On a recent episode of his "Off the Record" podcast, Akademiks made a wild revelation about Green. He said that the three-time NBA champion was messaging his girlfriend, who he didn't name, in 2019. He added that he tried to get back at Green by messaging his "wife."

"If you trying to get my bitch, I'm going to get your bitch," Akademiks said. "I ain't going to lie, I DM his girl. I said, 'Listen, your husband is trying to get my girl, so I need you. What's up? Swap it out. Let's swap it out. ... She ain't believe me too."

One of the issues from DJ Akademiks' claim about Danny Green besides the alleged cheating and possible "swap," is his story's timeline. The podcaster said that it happened in 2019, but Green only got married in August 2021.

Green and his longtime girlfriend Blair Bashen first got engaged in 2020. Nevertheless, the NBA free agent has yet to respond to the alleged DM sliding he did after winning his second ring in 2019.

Who is Danny Green's wife?

Danny Green married his wife Blair Bashen on August 21 in one of the most lavish wedding ceremonies for an athlete. Several former teammates in college and the NBA attended and had a great time. But who is Bashen and do the couple have children?

Bashen was born on February 7, 1989, in Houston, Texas to a wealthy family with her mother Jannet Bashen being an entrepreneur, business consultant and software inventor from Ohio. She was a two-sport athlete at St. Johns High School and Purdue University playing basketball and volleyball.

After graduating from Purdue, Blair worked as an organizational development consultant and accountant. She began dating Green in 2015 and they got engaged in 2020. The couple has two dogs together named Gizmo and Nuke. Their son Elias was born on Aug. 23, 2023.

As for the 36-year-old guard, he has not announced his retirement and remains a free agent. He signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason, but was released before the start of the campaign. He still works out to stay in shape and has been busy with his "Inside the Green Room" podcast.

