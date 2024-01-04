LeBron James pulls off a Dillon Brooks, leaves media hanging without interview after 12-point outing in loss vs Heat

LeBron James had a terrible outing on Wednesday night in the LA Lakers' 110-96 loss to the Miami Heat. James had only 12 points in 38 minutes in what was his worst performance of the season. He then pulled off a Dillon Brooks after leaving Crypto.com Arena without speaking to reporters.

"The King" was unable to find his grove against one of his former teams, finishing with just 12 points on 6-for-18 shooting. He missed all of his six attempts from beyond the arc, but had six rebounds and nine assists. The Lakers fell to 17-18 for the season and are now on a three-game losing streak.

They have also just won two games in their last 10 games, which is a cause for concern. It was ESPN's Dave McMenamin who reported James' actions after the contest. It was similar to what Brooks did after the Lakers eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies in last season's playoffs.

It was not the first time LeBron James refused to talk to the media after a bad loss. James did the same thing two seasons ago when the LA Lakers were defeated by the Toronto Raptors on March 14, 2022. The Lakers struggled that season and missed the playoffs despite acquiring Russell Westbrook the previous summer.

"The King" could get fined $25,000 if he doesn't have a good excuse for missing media availability after Wednesday's game. He has all the money in the world to pay for it, but he was visibly frustrated with how the game went.

The Lakers tried to keep the game close in the first half before the Miami Heat took over in the fourth quarter. The Heat were without Jimmy Butler due to injury, so the Lakers had a chance to snap the skid.

Is LeBron James unhappy with head coach Darvin Ham?

LeBron James was very supportive of Darvin Ham when he was hired as the LA Lakers' head coach last season. It paid off big time as the LA Lakers reached the Western Conference finals before getting swept by the Denver Nuggets. Ham had a chance to prove that his first year was not a fluke, but the team is currently struggling right now.

James missing his media availability meant that he was upset about something. It could be frustration with his performance against the Miami Heat or unhappiness with Ham's coaching inconsistencies. Fans are already calling for the coach's firing, but the LA Lakers are unlikely to do something drastic.

However, Dior Washburn of ESPN reported that there seems to be brewing problems within the LA Lakers. James and Ham allegedly got into an argument in the tunnel after the game.

