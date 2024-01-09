When did NBA relax dress code for players and coaches? Looking at David Stern's controversial rule

David Stern introduced the dress code for NBA players and coaches on October 17, 2005. It was imposed as a way to repair the league's image after the Malice in the Palace in November 2004. Initially, the dress code was strict before it became tolerant of players' creativity and fashion sense.

The dress code officially began at the start of the 2005-06 season, with players only permitted to wear business or conservative attires. It's mandatory when arriving and leaving the game, sitting on the bench while dealing with an injury and being a part of an official NBA event.

Several fashionable items related to hip-hop culture were banned like jeans, jerseys, T-shirts, hats, big chains and jewelry, sneakers and Timberland boots. Coaches were required to wear a suit or a sports coat with a neck tie.

NBA players such as Allen Iverson, Paul Pierce and Stephen Jackson were opposed to the dress code. Even Charles Barkley did not like the idea of a dress code before changing his tune later.

Zach Graham of Rolling Stone explained in 2016 that while there was some backlash from players due to the dress code, it helped shape fashion in the NBA and men's fashion now.

When David Stern stepped down as NBA Commissioner in 2014, Adam Silver gave leeway to players regarding the dress code. The rule became lax and players had more freedom to wear whatever they wanted as long as it fell under the dress code.

Lou Williams wants the NBA to bring back the old dress code

Lou Williams uses Kyle Kuzma as example why the old dress code is needed.

Lou Williams took a shot at Kyle Kuzma during an appearance on 'Podcast P with Paul George' in November last year. Williams thought that players such as Kuzma were the reason why the NBA should bring back the stricter dress code. He pointed out Russell Westbrook and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's understanding of fashion, unlike the Washington Wizards star.

"We might have to put the dress code back in," Williams said. "It's getting out of hand. Some guys really have that reputation for really doing they thing in the fashion world. Shoutout to Russ, shout out SGA, they really got reputations for the fashion world. ... I give Kuz a lot of credit, but sometimes, he jumps out the window. Save some of that sh*t for New York Fashion Week."

The league has also relaxed the dress code for coaches since the 2019-20 season inside the bubble. Coaches are now permitted to wear casual attire such as polo shirts and quarter-zips.

