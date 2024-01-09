"Brother using MJ as bait": NBA fans left rattled by rare Michael Jordan-Stephen A. Smith interaction at National Championship game

Several high-profile celebrities like Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, Travis Scott and Stephen A. Smith were present at the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. The Michigan Wolverines are battling it out with the Washington Huskies at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday night.

In the video below shared by SportsCenter, Jordan was among the famous people in the luxury box watching the national championship game. They seem to be enjoying the game, while possibly discussing the close contest.

The Wolverines were ahead 20-13 midway through the third quarter when the cameras caught the NBA's G.O.A.T, a New York Yankees legend, ESPN's highest-profile analyst and one of the best rappers in the world. It's a great collection of people enjoying an entertaining football game.

Fans reacted to the collection of people in the luxury box and most of them are taking shots at Stephen A. Smith. One fan even joked that Smith is using MJ as "bait" to hit on women at the box:

"@stephenasmith I see you out there with the white woman brother using MJ as bait. 'Have you met Michael Jordan? That's my boy.'"

This fan was just happy to see Jordan in public:

"You know it's on when Michael Jordan is there!"

Another fan can't believe Stephen A. pulled it off to get into the luxury box:

"Seein' him hangin with Michael Jordan made me sick."

Here are the rest of the memes and reactions to the people at the luxury box:

Michael Jordan's connection with the 3 celebrities in the luxury box

Michael Jordan at Derek Jeter's final game.

Michael Jordan has some connections with Stephen A. Smith, Derek Jeter and Travis Scott. Jordan is friends with Smith, who has always defended the Chicago Bulls legend in the G.O.A.T. debate.

Jeter and Jordan are also friends, with the New York Yankees legend having his own baseball shoe under the Jordan Brand. Jeter is also a Michigan product, so MJ was supporting the Wolverines on behalf of the Baseball Hall of Famer.

As for Scott, the rapper formed a partnership years with the Jordan Brand and Nike. He's set to get his own signature shoe this year, as per HypeBeast.

