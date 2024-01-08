"Technology has gotten out of hand": Happycat's hilarious TNT take goes viral, wins Shaquille O'Neals' heart but NBA fans baffled

Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the TNT crew are the latest celebrities to get the AI treatment from @happycat.1989 on Instagram. The LA Lakers legend loved the creator's take on the crew, putting them in Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" music video. However, some NBA fans are baffled by the advancement of AI video creation.

In the video below, O'Neal shared one of @happycat.1989's videos featuring him, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. The AI creator used Shaq's face to replace Lil Nas X's face in the music video. Barkley also replaced Billy Ray Cyrus, who was a featured artist, while Kenny and Ernie had hilarious roles in it as well.

Another amazing part of the video was @happycat.1989 used Shaq and Chuck's voices to replace Lil Nas X and Cyrus' voices to make it sound like the two NBA legends were actually signing "Old Town Road."

"I'm in love with @happycat.1989. She is a monster with these videos," O'Neal wrote.

NBA fans are divided by what they saw in Shaquille O'Neal's latest reel. Some found it hilarious, while others are scared at what AI can do and could possibly do later.

"Technology has gotten out of hand."

"Boy Shaq lost a lotta weight quick!!"

"Shaq it's not too late to delete this."

Shaquille O'Neal gets surprise announcement on 'Inside the NBA'

Shaquille O'Neal on 'Inside the NBA'

Shaquille O'Neal received some great news on Thursday's episode of "Inside the NBA." The Orlando Magic finally decided to retire the first jersey in franchise history and that honor went to O'Neal, who played the first four seasons of his career with the team.

"It was a great four years there," O'Neal said. "I just wanted to come in and just make a name for myself. ... I'd like to thank the city of Orlando, like to thank the Orlando Magic organization. Appreciate you very much."

O'Neal wore the No. 32 during his time with the Magic. He was named Rookie of the Year in 1999 and helped the team reach their first NBA Finals in 1995. He left Orlando as a free agent in the summer of 1996 to join the LA Lakers.

