"No debate, Luka is Jesus": NBA fans debate as halftime stat line sparks rivalry, Luka Doncic's mastery or Devin Booker's bonanza

Luka Doncic has been on a tear over the past month, but is currently on a different level in the past 10 games. Doncic is averaging more points in the first half than Devin Booker in a game in the same span. NBA fans are now debating how insane is Doncic playing at the moment.

A fan shared a crazy stat line from the past 10 games featuring Doncic and Booker. It shows how great the Dallas Mavericks superstar has been doing, while also putting into perspective his rivalry with Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic is averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in the first half in his last 10 games. Booker, on the other hand, is putting up 23.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in the same span.

NBA fans began to dissect the crazy stat line. Some are looking at Luka Doncic's superiority over Devin Booker, but others are pointing out the Dallas Mavericks superstar's usage.

One fan wrote:

"Literally no debate, Luka is Jesus."

Another fan commented:

"I mean Luka is the better player but to say Booker is bad is when I get annoyed."

This fan had the perfect explanation for the disparity:

"Luka's usage rate is 11% higher. He averages more touches, more front court touches and a much higher time of possession. We all saw Harden in Houston bruh. This ain't nothing new."

Here are the rest of the reactions to the comparison:

Luka Doncic dominated Devin Booker in first matchup of the season

Luka Doncic had another crazy night against Devin Booker on Christmas.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns renewed their rivalry on Christmas when they battled it out at the Footprint Center. It was the first meeting of the season between the two Western Conference powerhouses.

However, the Suns and their fanbase probably had PTSD watching Luka Doncic dominate in Arizona. Doncic finished with 50 points, six rebounds and 16 assists to give the Mavericks a comfortable 128-114 win. Devin Booker, on the other hand, had 20 points, three rebounds and 10 assists.

It was reminiscent of what Doncic and the Mavs did in Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference semifinals. The Suns had a chance to return to the Conference Finals for the second straight year when "Luka Magic" happened.

Dallas dominated Phoenix from start to finish that fateful night on May 15, 2022. Doncic had 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists against Booker's 11-point performance.

