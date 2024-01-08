Taurean Prince's wife Hanah Usman rejoices with kids as Lakers forward comes up clutch in huge win

Taurean Prince came up clutch for the LA Lakers in their big win over the LA Clippers on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena. Prince had some inspiration heading into the game as his wife Hanah Usman and their three kids were in attendance to watch him play.

Usman shared a few snaps of his kids enjoying the game and celebrating the Lakers' 106-103 win against their rivals. Usman and Prince's youngest child, a son named Ahman, stole the show with his adorable smile and laugh as her mother posted on her Instagram stories.

Hanah Usman shared this on her Instagram stories.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taurean Prince and Hanah Usman have three children together and all of them were present on Sunday night. It was a family affair as the kids cheered on their father, who came up clutch for the LA Lakers.

The game was tied at 98 with about a minute left when Taurean hit the go-ahead 3-point shot to give the Lakers the lead. The Lakers held on to get the victory as Norman Powell's last-second heave from beyond the arc rattled out. It was the Lakers' second straight win against the Clippers and a huge victory amid their slump.

Ameera, Ahsan and A'Mari Prince at the LA Lakers game.

Taurean Prince finished with 13 points in 30 minutes of game action. He has been criticized by fans recently and some even called for Darvin Ham to bench him. Nevertheless, he proved that he could come up clutch for the Lakers and the win might lift the team from their struggles.

Also Read: "Technology has gotten out of hand" - Happycat's hilarious TNT take goes viral, wins Shaquille O'Neals' heart but NBA fans baffled

Taurean Prince was once accused of cheating on her wife

Hanah Usman and Taurean Prince

Taurean Prince signed a one-year, $4,516,000 contract with the LA Lakers this offseason after two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though before Prince played his first game for the Lakers, there was some drama between him and his wife Hanah Usman.

In a deleted story on Instagram back in September, Usman called Prince a "liar." The account @officialwagsunfiltered was quick to save a screenshot and it seemed like Usman and Prince were having some problems back then.

@taureanprince is a f**king clownnnnnnn a** liar. I never been the one but I am today. F you and your cold a** heart," Usman wrote.

Hanah Usman's now-deleted story on Instagram.

Despite the drama back then, it seems like the couple patched things up as Usman continued to post family pictures on her Instagram. Her most recent post on Instagram was celebrating Prince and the Lakers' NBA In-Season Tournament Championship win.

Also Read: "I'm gonna get your bitch" - DJ Akademiks reveals Danny Green slid into his girl's DM after winning 2019 NBA Championship