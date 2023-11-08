NBA New Draft Format 2024: Everything we know so far

The NBA is always looking for ways to improve the product, and they currently have their sights on the draft. Reports emerged Wednesday afternoon that the league is discussing a big change for the event.

The NBA Draft has always been a one-night outing, but that could change. Reportedly as soon as 2024, it could be stretched out to two nights.

Right now, the format is that all 60 selections are made in one night. Commissioner Adam Silver calls out all the picks for the first round, with deputy commissioner Mark Tatum taking over for round two.

With this format, basketball would be following suit with some of the other top sports leagues in the country. Because they have so many rounds, the NFL does their draft over a series of days so teams aren't overwhelmed.

A majority of the top talent is selected in the first round, but there have been cases where second-round picks have shined when given the chance. Having an extra day could give front offices more time to work out deals and find hidden gems within the pool of talent.

NBA fans not pleased with possible change to draft

People within the league might feel the NBA draft could be stretched to two days, but fans don't see the need. When the report hit social media, they quickly started chiming in with their thoughts.

Most fans feel that the NBA is not the NFL and it's unnecessary for the draft to be spread out over multiple days.

One fan even made a joke about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. When the eventually two-time MVP was drafted in the second round, a Taco Bell commerical was being played on the broadcast.

Overall, there isn't a clear reason why the draft needs to be spaced out over two days. The league has made it work for this long, and the system really isn't broken. Also, since most second-round picks don't impact teams, fans aren't going to sit down and watch day two.

The only reason a move like this might be made is for business reasons. As most know, the league's TV contract is getting ready to expire in the coming years. In an attempt to negotiate a better deal, they could implement changes like this. Having the draft on two nights instead of one opens the door for more viewers and advertisments during primetime hours.