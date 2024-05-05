10 highly ranked recruits who could make an impact in 2024 College football season ft. Jeremiah Smith

The 2024 college football season is around the corner as programs transition into the late spring months. With a new season comes new recruits who are poised to make a positive impact in their first season.

These players have had a chance to impress the coaching staff in early spring practices and earn their spot on the field this season. Here is a look at ten highly ranked college football recruits who could make an impact for their teams in 2024.

10 highly ranked college football recruits who could have an impact in 2024

Auburn freshman receiver Cam Coleman

#10. Jordan Washington, RB, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats running back recruit Jordan Washington is the 17th-ranked player at his position in the class of 2024. Washington has incredible speed and should get a chance to showcase his ability after Arizona lost their three lead-backs from last season.

#9. Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Stewart is the second-highest-rated player at his position in the college football class of 2024 and will be playing on the Gamecocks defensive line this season. He is extremely athletic and can play in more than one spot on defense. South Carolina struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks last season, and Stewart could be a serious weapon that can wreak havoc in the backfield.

#8. Micah Hudson, WR, Texas Tech

Hudson is a top-25 overall college football recruit in 2024 and the No. 5 ranked wide receiver by 247Sports. The 6-0 wideout from Temple, TX, can lineup at multiple spots and even occasionally play running back in high school.

The five-star wideout has great hands when handling the ball and is dangerous when evading tacklers. He should get a ton of volume this season after the Red Raiders lost three of their top four receiving options from last season.

#7. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown is the third-ranked corner in the college football recruiting class of 2024. Following last season, Alabama experienced a significant turnover in their secondary, but Brown stands out among the promising new defensive back recruits.

Brown utilizes his agility in his position and is outstanding in man coverage. His skillset should earn him playing time even as a freshman, going against some of the nation's top receivers in the SEC.

#6. LJ McCray, DL, Florida

Daytona Beach native LJ McCray should be a steady part of the Florida Gators' defensive line rotation this season. The top-ranked defensive lineman in college football's 2024 recruiting class has a ton of long-term potential. He has the length and size to excel at college level but has room to add strength and perfect his technique in the future.

#5. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown likely won't begin the season as the starter at his position, but he should still earn playing time in 2024. He has a unique combination of power, speed, and agility for a linebacker. Brown has the talent to emerge as a more significant player for the Tigers later in the season when he adjusts to the pace of college football.

#4. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Robinson is the top-ranked cornerback in the college football recruiting class of 2024. He will need to earn his spot as a starting corner on the Bulldogs' defense, but he has the length and speed to do just that. He can play well in both man and zone coverage and projects to be a potential future first-round NFL Draft pick.

#3. Dylan Raiola, QB, Nebraska

The quarterback competition for Nebraska in 2024 heated up when the second-ranked quarterback recruit, Dylan Raiola, signed with Nebraska. He'll compete for the starting job against Heinrich Haarberg, who played in ten games for Nebraska last season and threw for 967 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Raiola has an outstanding arm and throws well deep down the field. He navigates the pocket extremely well for a quarterback his size, but he needs to work on getting the ball out of his hands quicker to avoid sacks.

#2. Cam Coleman, WR, Auburn

Coleman is the fifth-ranked overall college football recruit in 2024 and will give the Auburn Tigers a much-needed wideout with elite talent. He is an extremely quick receiver who is a downfield threat and manages his route-running speed very well.

Coleman should be a day-one starter for the Tigers and has the potential to be a top NFL Draft selection in the future if he makes the impact that he is expected to.

#1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

The Ohio State roster is shaping up very nicely for the 2024 season, and that includes the top overall recruit, Jeremiah Smith. At 6-3, 215 lbs., Smith has great speed and pass-catching ability for his size. He can run a variety of routes extremely well and can make tough catches in traffic.

The former track star should get a decent amount of touches this season even with an Ohio State receiving core that includes Emeka Egbuka, Tate Carnell, and Jayden Ballard. Smith should develop into a top receiver and is projected to be an early first-round NFL Draft pick in the future.

Which recruit do you think will have the biggest impact in the 2024 college football season? Let us know in the comments below.

