100 Y/O Colorado royalty Miss. Peggy shows love to ailing Deion Sanders with her special gesture as Folsom field gets ready for 2025

Peggy Coppom, better known as Miss. Peggy is a Colorado football super fan and one of the most popular figures in Buffaloes lore. According to ESPN, Miss. Peggy has attended Buffaloes games since the 1940s.

Ad

The Buffaloes' superfan met with fellow Colorado fan Laura Levy. Levy took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post about the encounter. She wrote,

"I had dinner with this ray of sunshine last night. I thought I'd share because the world (and internet) could use a little extra dose of Peggy right now. We love spending time with her. She recorded a private video message to @DeionSanders sending him extra prayers for continued healing. It's started with "Hey, Good Lookin'! and ended with "We need you, Coach!" :) 100 years old and still spinning circles around the rest of us. She's something else."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Miss Peggy sent a special message to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders as Folsom Field gets ready for the 2025 season. The football icon is dealing with an undisclosed ailment, and he's missed recent Buffaloes' training sessions as a result.

The entire Colorado Buffaloes fan base is wishing him a quick and steady recovery ahead of his third season with the program.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coach Prime and Miss. Peggy developed a friendship in Year 1

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and Buffs superfan Miss. Peggy has maintained a close friendship since the 2023 season. Coach Prime was fresh off a productive stint with the Jackson State Tigers before taking the job at Colorado, while Miss Peggy was one of many disappointed Buffaloes fans after their 1-11 2022 campaign.

Ad

However, such gloom seemingly departed as soon as Coach Prime walked through the door. The charismatic head coach brought a renewed sense of optimism and hype to the program. Miss Peggy has been around for different eras of the program, and it was a welcome change with Deion Sanders calling the shots.

One of the highlights of their friendship was when Miss. Peggy joined Coach Prime in a news conference on her 100th birthday. Coach Prime used the occasion to announce that the team will be launching a unique line of apparel for her, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting her and her family.

Miss Peggy remains a pivotal figure for the Colorado Buffaloes, and she'll be rooting for her team's beloved coach to be back in time for their Week 1 game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place