Coach Prime's infant grandson Snow enjoys first ever Zoo ride with uncle Deion Sanders Jr., shares cheerful pictures on IG

Coach Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr., has been on uncle duties. The social media expert took his nephew Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax on a trip to the zoo during the college football offseason.

A couple of pictures documenting the event were shared on Snow's Instagram page on Sunday.

Snow is the first child of Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders and R&B singer Jacquees. The couple welcomed baby Snow on August 9, 2024, which happens to be Coach Prime's birthday.

Coach Prime had Deiondra and Deion Sanders Jr. with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. The siblings share a close relationship and can often be seen in each other’s social media posts.

What's next for Coach Prime and Deion Sanders Jr.?

Coach Prime is recovering from an undisclosed ailment. The Colorado Buffaloes coach has dealt with a myriad of health issues over the years, and this offseason has been particularly challenging.

He said on the Asante Samuel podcast in May that he has lost 14 pounds during the offseason. Furthermore, he's been unable to participate in his side's training sessions in the lead-up to his third full season at the helm.

The Buffaloes start the upcoming campaign with a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and would love to have their leader on the touchline.

Deion Sanders Jr. will likely continue to cover the Colorado Buffaloes and build their social media presence. However, he'll need to do it without the star power of brothers Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester.

The players mentioned above are set to take their talents to the NFL. Shedeur (Cleveland Browns), Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers), and Wester (Baltimore Ravens) were drafted, while Shilo joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

There's a good chance that Sanders Jr. will add NFL content to his blogs while primarily focusing on covering the Buffaloes in his father's third season on the job.

In the meantime, Sanders Jr. has been spending quality time with his family, especially his father, as he recuperates from his undisclosed ailment. He has been a fixture in his famous father's social media posts over the past month.

