"Richest man on planet": Fans amazed by Deion Sanders Jr. flexing private gas station at Coach Prime's grand estate

As Coach Prime continues to recover from an undisclosed health issue that’s kept him away from his duties at Colorado, he’s been rehabbing at his estate in Texas. His sons, Deion Sanders Jr. and Shilo Sanders, have been by his side during this difficult time, helping support his recovery.

Sanders Jr., the eldest son, has been documenting life at the estate on his YouTube channel, “Well Off Forever.” The videos have given fans an inside look at the sprawling property, which includes an indoor sports facility, a home theatre and expansive grounds.

In one clip that was shared on Instagram by Hot Freestyle, Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky, toured part of the estate where a few black trucks were parked near a private gas station-like setup. Behind the vehicles were two large tanks for gasoline and diesel. He explained that the pumps were functional and can fuel vehicles, though there’s no clear indicator showing how much gas has been dispensed.

The sight of a personal gas station amazed fans on Instagram on Saturday.

“That’s some next level wealth dawg.. 😂,” a fan wrote.

“I need to get this rich,” another fan said.

“Richest man on planet,” a fan commented.

Comments underneath @hotfreestyle's IG post

One sign of Coach Prime's wealth can be credited to the fact that he recently signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension with the Buffaloes, making him the highest-paid coach in the Big 12.

Meanwhile, other fans used practical insight into why such a setup might exist.

“If you take a drive outside of the city in the country most people with farm equipment have them,” a fan said.

“Smartest thing I seen in a min ✊,” another commented.

“Not a gas station, he has 2 big tanks and fulls them up to save time going to an actual station. He has alot money,” a fan wrote.

Comments underneath @hotfreestyle's IG post

Coach Prime received a surprise visit from Adam Jones at his Texas estate

As Deion Sanders recovers, he received a surprise visit at his Texas estate from former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones on Wednesday. The two are close, and he refers to Jones as one of his “sons.”

"God is so Good, another 1 of my sons came to see me and make certain I’m straight," Sanders wrote on Instagram. "He also wanted to fish so I was his guide today. Thank u my brother u gave me energy. @realpacman24"

Coach Prime, 57, has faced serious health challenges in recent years, including blood clots that led to the amputation of two toes in 2021. He also suffered from compartment syndrome, which required emergency surgery. It’s unclear if his current condition is related to those past issues.

He’s been away from Colorado for about two months and has missed several team and media obligations. There’s no set date for his return. Other close friends, including Travis Hunter and Michael Irvin, have also visited him during his recovery.

