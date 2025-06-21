WATCH: Travis Hunter enjoys fishing trip with Deion Sanders at Coach Prime's scenic Texas Ranch

Travis Hunter is getting ready for his first NFL training camp. After participating in the OTAs and the mandatory minicamp with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the two-way superstar is enjoying the beginning of the summer before getting into the full grind of the NFL season.

Hunter's minicamp was widely analyzed. Head coach Liam Coen noted how he's still getting to 100% after a long pre-draft process, while general manager James Gladstone noted how he had more plays on offense during the minicamp because he's more used to playing the defensive side of the ball.

The two-way star is now enjoying some free time before the preparation for the season officially starts. He traveled from Florida to Texas to spend some time with his former coach, Deion Sanders, on his ranch:

Hunter played under Coach Prime's leadership for his collegiate career. He committed to Jackson State for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and when Sanders moved to Colorado, he followed his coach and played his final two years at a new university.

Sanders' son, Shedeur, was Travis's best friend during college football. Shedeur ended up drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft despite being projected as a first-round pick, while Hunter was taken as the second pick.

How did Travis Hunter fare during minicamp?

The Jacksonville Jaguars moved up to the second pick to draft him, a clear sign of how much they value him. One of the most important things regarding him during the pre-draft process was how he's dedicated to his craft, and coach Liam Coen gave proof of it during OTAs when speaking to reporters:

“I think so far so good. You can tell he’s in football shape. He’s done a nice job. Travis has worked hard at getting this stuff right.”

Jacksonville used a lot of resources for the right to move up and select him. The Jaguars wouldn't make such a move if they were not 100% convinced that he would be a great pick. With training camp looming, rest and free time are fair, but all fans will have their eyes on his two-way performance once camp starts.

