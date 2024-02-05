11 Alabama players in the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl ft. Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama has been one of the most productive programs in college football history. With sustained success under the leadership of Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide consistently produced a good number of NFL players annually.

The excellence of the program was again in the spotlight at this year's Pro Bowl Games. Alabama had 11 alumni in the 2024 all-star game, the most by any college football program.

Let's take a look at the Crimson Tide players in the Pro Bowl.

Alabama players in the 2024 Pro Bowl

#1, Jalen Hurts, QB

Jalen Hurts arrived at Alabama in 2016 after being recruited by Lane Kiffin, who was then the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator. As a true freshman, he took the starting role in the second game of the season, becoming the first freshman to start for the program in 32 years.

Hurts retained the Crimson Tide starting quarterback role in his sophomore season but lost the starting job in his senior year. This led him to transfer to Oklahoma for his senior year.

In his three seasons at Alabama, Hurts threw for 5,626 yards and 48 touchdowns.

#2, Tua Tagovailoa, QB

Tua Tagovailoa enrolled at Alabama in 2017 as a true freshman and was a backup to Jalen Hurts. Nonetheless, he had significant game time for the Crimson Tide that season.

He led the Crimson to a comeback against Georgia in the national championship game after coming on in the second half. Tagovailoa took over the starting role from Hurts in his sophomore season and went on to throw for 7,442 yards and 33 touchdowns in Tuscaloosa.

#3, Derrick Henry, RB

Derrick Henry was a true freshman for Alabama when he arrived in 2013, but he initially played as a backup. He became a starter in 2014 and was a force in the backfield.

Henry led the Crimson Tide to the Southeastern Conference championship and the national title in 2015 and was named the winner of the Heisman Trophy, beating Christian McCaffrey and Deshaun Watson.

He rushed for 3,591 yards and 42 touchdowns in his three seasons at the program.

#4, Amari Cooper, WR

Amari Cooper became a starter midway through his freshman season at Alabama in 2012 and went on to break a 62-year-old record set by Al Lary with his 11 touchdowns that season.

Cooper became one of the top receivers in college football over the next few seasons, winning the coveted Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2014. He recorded 228 receptions for 3,463 yards and 31 touchdowns at Bama, winning the national championship in 2012.

#5, Quinnen Williams, DL

Quinnen Williams became an Alabama player in 2016 and took a redshirt in his first season. He went on to become a starter in his second season.

Williams became an important player in the program's defensive line and played a role in the national championship success in 2017. He recorded 91 tackles, 26 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks at Alabama, winning the Outland Trophy and Bill Willis Trophy in 2018.

#6, Ryan Kelly, OL

Ryan Kelly enrolled at Alabama in 2011 and redshirted in his freshman year. He began playing in his second year, coming off the bench in 10 games.

Kelly played as a starter in his last three seasons, playing a crucial role in the 2015 national championship victory. He was the winner of the Rimington Trophy and the Jacob Blocking Trophy in 2015.

#7, Landon Dickerson, OL

Landon Dickerson started his college football career at Florida State in 2016 before transferring to Alabama in 2019 after three seasons with the Seminoles.

Dickerson played both the offensive guard and center positions for the Crimson Tide. He won the Rimington Trophy and the Jacob Blocking Trophy in 2020, playing a crucial role in the national title success.

#8, Patrick Surtain II, CB

Patrick Surtain II started all 12 games as a freshman for Alabama in the 2018 season and retained the starting role in the subsequent two seasons.

He was one of the top cornerbacks in college football, earning first-team All-SEC and All-American honors in 2020. He also won the national championship that year.

#9, Minkah Fitzpatrick, S

Minkah Fitzpatrick began his college career at Alabama in 2015 as a starter in his freshman season. He established himself as one of the college football top safeties in subsequent years.

Fitzpatrick won two national championship titles and was a two-time All-American. He won the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Jim Thorpe Award in 2017.

#10, Will Anderson Jr., DL

Will Anderson Jr. enrolled at Alabama in 2020 and was named as a starter in the outside linebacker position. He held on to the starting role throughout his career.

Anderson won the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Lott Trophy, the Lombardi Award and the Bronko Nagurski Award on two occasions, gaining a reputation as one of the top defensive prospects.

#11, Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

Jahmyr Gibbs started his college football career at Georgia Tech in 2020 and transferred to Alabama in 2022, following a two-year tenure with the Yellow Jackets.

Gibbs’ only season with the Crimson Tide saw him rush for 926 yards and seven touchdowns on 151 carries. He also recorded 44 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns.