$150 million worth Rick Ross makes bold move for Miami to snatch former Washington State QB Cam Ward from FSU and the NFL

Former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward added his name to the number of talented signal-callers who have entered the transfer portal, and the battle for his signature among teams has started in earnest.

Ward is a man in demand, with up to seven football programs willing to pay for his signature even before he entered the transfer portal, as Fox Sports college football analyst Brock Huard revealed on an episode of "Brock and Salk."

“Let’s just say I heard from one source, and a pretty dialed in one, that Cam Ward has 10 seven-figure deals waiting for him," Huard said. "He has 10 different deals from around the country that will pay him seven figures to come be their quarterback.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Athletic revealed that Ward was favored to join Ohio State, FSU or declare for the NFL.

Instead, he took his first official visit to Miami, and the Hurricanes rolled out the red carpet for the highly valued target, with rapper Rick Ross among them.

The talented quarterback was treated to dinner at Prime 112, a top dining spot on Ocean Drive, Miami Beach.

Ward was later pictured with Rick Ross and coach Mario Cristobal, who went all out and invited the $150 million worth rapper to convince Ward to join.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The case against Cam Ward going to Miami

Not everyone in the college football fraternity is rooting for the Miami Hurricanes to sign Cam Ward.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt made a case against Ward joining Miami in an episode of "The Joel Klatt Show."

“If he goes to the right place and if he makes the right decision? Ward is going to be in the Heisman Trophy race,” said Klatt. “There’s no doubt. There’s some places that I don’t think that that’s the case.

“For instance, and this is not a knock, but if he goes to Miami? I don’t see him being in the Heisman race. I don’t see Miami having the type of team season that it would require for him to go do that.

“Maybe Florida State is a place, but the one spot where I know he would produce, be developed, and be the centerpiece for a team that would compete for their conference championship and, very likely, be in the College Football Playoff is Ohio State.

“For me, if Cam Ward were to go to Ohio State... He would be firmly inside of that top-five for the Heisman Trophy, at least in the preseason.”

Five of the last seven Heisman winners have been transfer QBs, and with this quarterback-heavy portal, the potential for a team to land a Heisman Trophy-contending signal-caller should be irresistible.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season