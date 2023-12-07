2012 Heisman finalists: Where are they now? 

Since its inception in 1935, the Heisman Award has recognized some of the best college football players over decades. The award is a homage to the skills and talents of players on the gridiron and their contribution to the success of their respective programs.

Over the years, we've seen many milestones achieved from these players apart from winning the coveted trophy. However, the 2012 Heisman ceremony is still reminisced by CFB fans because it was the first time that a redshirt freshman was announced as the winner. So where are the finalists of the 2012 awards now?

Where are the 2012 Heisman Finalists today?

Johnny Manziel (2012 Winner)

Former QB Johnny Manziel made quite the name for himself in the world of college football.

He earned a scholarship to play for Texas A&M in 2011. He redshirted his first season under coach Mike Sherman, but after Kevin Sumlin replaced Sherman in 2012, Manziel was named the starting QB.

Manziel went on to put up an impressive performance in his debut campaign. He broke Archie Manning's 43-year-old total offense record and also helped the Aggies beat Nick Saban's Alabama.

This incredible success along with commendable statistics led him to be crowned as the first redshirt freshman Heisman winner in 2012. However, it was not the same success for him in the NFL.

The former QB was drafted 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL draft.

However, after two disappointing seasons, he spent time in the Canadian Football League, the now-defunct AAF and most recently as a player-coach with the FCF Zappers in 2022.

In October, he started his entrepreneurial journey by opening a bar in the Northgate District called 'Johnny Manziel's Money Bar'.

Manti Te'o (finalist)

Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was one of the finalists for the 2012 Heisman trophy.

He spent four seasons with the Fighting Irish (2009-2012) and eventually finished second in voting to Johnny Manziel for the Heisman in his final collegiate season in 2012.

However, unlike Manziel, Manti Te'o had a better professional career in the NFL. He was drafted in the second round by the San Diego Chargers in the 2013 draft and played until the 2016 season.

He spent three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and one with the Chicago Bears before announcing his retirement earlier this year to TMZ after being inactive for two years.

During his interview, Te'o also shared his future plans away from football. He said that he's going to focus and dedicate his life to 'inspire' and 'empower' people. His goal now is to do his best to help his community and be a good family man.

Collin Klein (finalist)

Collin Klein played QB for the Kansas State Wildcats when he was voted as one of the Heisman finalists in 2012.

However, Klein did not have a professional career to speak of. He was invited to the Houston Texans rookie camp in 2013 after being told to try out with the WRs in the 2013 Scouting Combine.

However, the Texans did not offer Klein any contract after the camp. He then signed a two-year deal to play in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes in 2014 but was released in the same year.

Klein returned to Kansas State to focus on his coaching career. After beginning his coaching journey as a graduate assistant for the Wildcats in 2014, Klein went on to become the QB coach and co-offensive coordinator. In 2022, he was the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.

Most recently, sources revealed that Collin Klein is leaving his alma mater to join coach Mike Elko as the new offensive coordinator of the Texas A&M Aggies.