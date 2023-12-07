2020 Heisman finalists: What are they doing now?

The year 2020 was a time when the COVID-19 pandemic took the world in its grasp. This also led to the 2020 college football season being cut short due to the health risks to the players.

However, despite this drawback, the Heisman ceremony still took place virtually to recognize the best collegiate player of that season. And it was the fourth time in Heisman history that a wide receiver was conferred with the trophy.

Where are the finalists of the 2020 season today and what are they doing now?

Where are the 2020 Heisman finalists now?

DeVonta Smith, 2020 Heisman winner

Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the 2020 Heisman trophy. He became the first WR to be conferred as the most outstanding player in college football after Desmond Howard in 1991.

DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a true freshman in 2017 and made his mark with the 41-yard game-winning touchdown against Georgia to win the national championship. He won the Heisman during his senior year in 2020, when he compiled 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns to win his second national championship with Alabama.

Following his collegiate career, Smith was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 10th pick in the 2021 NFL draft and continues to play with them. In his third year, Smith has recorded 834 yards and six TDs this season.

Trevor Lawrence, finalist

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished second in the 2020 Heisman voting behind Smith.

Lawrence began his journey with the Tigers in 2018 as a backup to Kelly Bryant but was named as the starter after just four games. He then led the Tigers to be crowned as the 2018 national champions by handing Alabama a 44-16 loss, their worst defeat under Nick Saban.

Trevor Lawrence

During his Heisman campaign, Trevor Lawrence threw for 3,153 yards and 24 TDs. The QB then became the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft and was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's in his third year as the team's starter. However, Lawrence recently sustained an injury during their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

Mac Jones, finalist

Alabama QB Mac Jones was the second player who was a 2020 Heisman finalist along with DeVonta Smith. He joined the Crimson Tide in 2017 after initially committing to Kentucky and redshirted his freshman season.

Quarterback Mac Jones

Mac Jones was named the team's QB1 during the latter half of the 2019 season after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious hip injury. When Tagovailoa left for the NFL in 2020, Jones was named as the starter. Jones complied an impressive record of 4,500 passing yards and 41 TD passes to lead Alabama to a national championship.

Jones was drafted by the New England Patriots as the 15th pick in the 2021 draft. He went on to beat Cam Newton to be named the starter in his debut season and is currently in his third season in New England. However, this year has been disappointing for Jones and the Patriots, who are 2-10.

Kyle Trask (Finalist)

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask finished fourth in the 2020 Heisman voting. Trask committed to play for the Gators in 2016 but redshirted his freshman season. He did not see time in 2017 as well due to a season-ending injury. Trask appeared in four games in 2018 as the backup to Feleipe Franks.

Kyle Trask

Trask was named as the starting QB after Franks suffered an injury in 2019. After making an impression, Trask was named the QB1 heading into the 2020 season. He went on to throw for 4,283 yards and 43 passes. Not only this, but he also went on to become the first QB in SEC history to throw four TDs in five consecutive games.

Trask was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 64th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He is serving as the backup QB behind Baker Mayfield, who replaced the retired Tom Brady.

