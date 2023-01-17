C.J. Stroud vs. Stetson Bennett: many folks were starting to get nervous given the silence from Stroud and his camp this past weekend. As one of the top prospects who had yet to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, some wondered if Stroud was staying in school. However, he's going pro, as is Bennett, a two-time national champion at Georgia.

The question now shifts to which quarterback will go higher. Both signal callers have awards, accolades, and talent, but the comparison isn't that close right now. While we have yet to see Pro Days, the NFL Combine, or private workouts, there can still be some consensus on where these two will land.

C.J. Stroud vs. Stetson Bennett: Who is going first in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Stroud is currently regarded as the fourth prospect in this class, regardless of position, as we begin the march to the draft. This means that Stroud will be the third quarterback from Ohio State to be drafted in the top 15 in a five-year stretch. The other quarterbacks being Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields.

With the Chicago Bears owning the first overall selection, they'll likely forego a quarterback since they have Fields under center. That means that the Houston Texans will have their pick of the litter with Stroud, Bryce Young, and Will Levis. Having put together quite the individual resume in school, it's no surprise that Stroud is projecting to go as high as second overall down to seventh, where the Las Vegas Raiders might take him.

C.J. Stroud vs. Stetson Bennett: The Georgia Bulldog will have a tough road

While Stroud has his NFL future cemented, at least in part, Bennett's future is far from decided. Unlike Stroud, Bennett isn't even being mentioned in quarterback conversations heading into the NFL draft. Just because players don't go in the first round doesn't mean they can't crack an NFL roster. Look at "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy and what he has accomplished.

In terms of stats, Bennett has thrown for 56 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in the last two seasons. Unfortunately, Bennett only measures five-foot-11 and weighs in at 190 pounds. That's far from the physical measurables sought after for an NFL quarterback. He'll also be 26-years-old by the time his NFL career begins. Nevertheless, Bennett's pocket presence and field awareness will help him.

C.J. Stroud vs. Stetson Bennett: It's not even close between the two

Bennett will need to land on a team that has plenty of quarterback depth. He could be brought along as a QB3 while he learns and puts on some mass. Look for him to go in the seventh round, maybe the sixth. It wouldn't be surprising to see him go undrafted either.

In terms of C.J. Stroud vs. Stetson Bennett, Stroud will be a top pick while Bennett will need luck to even make an NFL roster.

