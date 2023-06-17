2024 4-star recruit Ryner Swanson commits to BYU: Why did the dynamic TE choose the Cougars over Texas and Oregon?

Ryner Swanson announced his commitment to BYU on Thursday. The four-star tight end committed to play college football with the Cougars instead of Texas and Oregon. The California native made his decision after official visits to all three schools this month.

Although BYU initially held the lead during the recruiting process, Oregon and Texas subsequently presented compelling factors that gave him much to consider. However, the Cougars are having the last laugh in the battle, adding an incredible talent to their tight end room.

Swanson, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 240 pounds, attends Laguna Beach (California) High School. He is ranked as the 21st top tight end recruit nationally for the class of 2024 according to the composite rankings by 247 Sports.

Reasons behind Swanson’s BYU commitment decision

In choosing BYU over Texas, Ryner Swanson had his reasons. The tight end said he has always dreamed of attending BYU but it wasn't easy rejecting Texas and Oregon.

“I’m super fired up," Swanson said. "This is a great day for me and my family. BYU has always been my dream school and where I wanted to go from the beginning. It was hard though. It was a tough choice in the end because of what great schools Oregon and Texas are. In the end, BYU was where I was most comfortable and where I wanted to be.

“From a football standpoint, I like the offense at BYU and I’m comfortable with the scheme. They’re going into the Big 12, and that’s exciting and the coaches plan to use the tight end a lot more in the offense moving forward”

The dynamic tight end also commented on his uniqueness among the Cougars' current tight end roster.

“They have a few other tight ends on the roster but I’m unique in how I play and they want me to be ready to step in and play right away. I’m just so thankful for this opportunity. Not everyone has a chance to be recruited and take the visits I did, and to choose my dream school is an awesome feeling.”

Total Blue Sports @TotalBlueSports Ryner Swanson on why he chose BYU: (2-2)



“Obviously BYU’s a great program and is currently on the rise, but every time I step on campus & speak with the coaches I know without uncertainty that BYU is the place for me. The spirit is incredible. Maybe I’ll meet my wife here too!” Ryner Swanson on why he chose BYU: (2-2) “Obviously BYU’s a great program and is currently on the rise, but every time I step on campus & speak with the coaches I know without uncertainty that BYU is the place for me. The spirit is incredible. Maybe I’ll meet my wife here too!” https://t.co/2QwRz0cPIc

A big miss for the Texas Longhorns

Ryner Swanson during his official visit to Texas

Ryner Swanson's commitment to BYU is definitely a big miss for Texas. The four-star tight end would have been a fantastic potential replacement for Ja'Tavion Sanders, who presumably may forego his senior year of eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Texas' strategy for the upcoming season will likely focus on developing its existing tight end group while also seeking a standout player from the transfer portal. However, securing a highly skilled tight end from the transfer portal may prove challenging.

It appears that Texas may face difficulties in finding a suitable replacement for Ja'Tavion Sanders in 2024. However, the Longhorns offense appears like it can continue to operate effectively and bring results even in the absence of a dynamic tight end.

