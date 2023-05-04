NFL Draft 2024 prospects: Way-too-early Top 50 prospect rankings feat. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and more

The 2023 NFL Draft may have just ended, but teams across the league are probably already looking ahead to next year's draft in Detroit.

Some players due to come out in 2024 may have returned to college for their senior year, or perhaps they've decided to move to the pros at the earliest possible opportunity.

There are tons of talented youngsters due to enter the NFL in 2024, with many of them having the potential to alter franchises like the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs and the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals.

Top 50 2024 NFL Draft prospects rankings 50-41

#50 - Mario Williams, WR, USC

Notre Dame v USC

Despite racking up just over 600 yards in 2022, Williams will see an upturn in production after teammate Jordan Addison was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in round one of this year's draft.

At just 5-feet, 9-inches, he's a run-after-catch machine whose twitchy style will be able to beat multiple coverages.

#49 - Danny Stustman, LB, Oklahoma

Despite the Oklahoma defense facing struggles in 2022, linebacker Danny Stutsman had an excellent breakout campaign.

He tallied up 125 total tackles, 10 TFLs, three sacks and two interceptions, and impressed former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

"He came in and (bench presses) 225 (pounds) 20 times as a freshman walking through the door, and he is just gonna win every sprint through the portion of summer conditioning, just as a competitor.”

#48 - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

A shoe-in for the top pick a few years ago while at Oklahoma, Spencer Rattler is finally realizing his insane potential.

After transferring from OU to South Carolina, he struggled initially before ending 2022 on a strong note, throwing 13 touchdowns in his final five outings. NFL teams are back on alert for the 22-year-old quarterback.

#47 - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Wisconsin v Michigan State

Braelon Allen of the Wisconsin Badgers has the potential to be an NFL Fantasy sleeper when he makes it to the pros.

Allen has had back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons, as well as double-digit touchdowns in both 2021 and 2022. He's also only 19, so he has plenty of time to develop into an elite back.

#46 - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)

The Hurricanes safety is playing alongside another stud in James Williams, but Kinchens is excellent in his own right.

Clocking up six interceptions, a pick-six and 59 total tackles, Kinchens is a play-maker who will hope to translate his talents to the next level.

#45 - Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

Shipley was highly touted coming out of high school, and the same should happen when he reaches the NFL.

The Clemson back is an elite controller of the field, and his 5-feet, 11-inches and 205-pound frame should translate well at the next level. His 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns also displayed his ability to be productive with the right tools.

#44 - Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Washington Huskies wideout Jalen McMillan will look to raise his draft stock with another excellent campaign in 2023.

McMillan amassed 79 receptions and 1,098 yards to go along with nine touchdowns in 2022. He also averaged nearly 14 yards per reception, but is comfortable as a safety blanket for his QB, or taking the top of the opposing defense.

#43 - Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas

Outback Bowl - Arkansas v Penn State

Nicknamed 'The Rocket' Sanders is coming off an excellent 2022 campaign where he tallied 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His size stands out straight away, as he's 6-feet, 2-inches and 227 pounds, but don't let that distract you from his elite speed and physicality.

#42 - Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse

The big-bodied wideout is such an athletic freak, that many scouts debate whether he'll make the switch to TE when he reaches the NFL.

Gadsden had 969 yards and six touchdowns last year, and at 6-feet, 5-inches, he towers over almost all defensive backs he faces now and will face in the pros.

#41 - Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida

A five-star recruit, Marshall Jr. looks likely to realize his potential with a potential breakout in 2023. The Florida corner had one pick and eight PBUs last season and, at 20 years old, has plenty of time left to develop.

Top 50 2024 NFL Draft prospects rankings 40-31

#40 - Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon

If you're on the lookout for a versatile defensive lineman, Brandon Dorlus might be your man. At 6-feet, 3-inches tall and 285 pounds, the Oregon product can disrupt the interior of the line or line up outside as a speed rusher.

With 9.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks in 2022, profootballnetwork.com describes Dorlus as a 'goblin' on the defensive line.

#39 - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Valero Alamo Bowl - Washington v Texas

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders could be the next elite at his position in the NFL. Despite 2024 looking to be a strong tight end class, Sanders' breakout 2022 campaign has teams across the league on high alert.

Fiftu-four catches for 613 yards and five scores shows Sanders has the potential to be an elite threat at the next level.

#38 - Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

There was talk that Cooper Beebe would be the first guard selected had he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the Kansas State lineman returns for 2023, with his sights set on 2024.

Beebe's versatility will appeal to teams, as he can play both guard and tackle. At 6-feet, 4 inches tall and 332 pounds, he has the size and strength to deal with NFL defensive lineman.

#37 - Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia

Another offensive lineman who will look to dominate at the next level is Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. The Georgia center has been one of the best in the country recently, and will hope to translate that to the NFL.

Pran-Granger's speed for his 6-feet, 4-inches, 310 pounds frame is outstanding, and his ability to get to the second level is something scouts love about him.

#36 - Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas

Texas DE Barryn Sorrell could see his draft stock rise with a breakout 2023 campaign. Sorrell never slows down and can overpower or bend around offensive lineman to get to the QB.

He amassed 5.5 sacks and nine TFLs in 2022, and his 6"3, 256 pound frame is bound to impress NFL scouts.

#35 - Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Valero Alamo Bowl - Washington v Texas

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. will be one of a host of quarterbacks drafted high up in the 2024 draft. Penix Jr. returns to Washington for his sixth year in 2023, which some will see as a negative, but he'll only be 23 years old in 2024.

He had 31 touchdowns versus eight interceptions in 2022, and a young but experienced QB could be just what some NFL teams are vying for.

#34 - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. looks to follow in the footsteps of his father and make it to the NFL. Trotter Jr. is the son of the former All-Pro linebacker of the same name, who played for the Eagles, Redskins and Buccaneers.

Trotter Jr. is an instinctive linebacker who's also comfortable in coverage, as demonstrated by his two interceptions in 2022.

#33 - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

One of the most productive backs in college football in 2022, Blake Corum could easily see himself as a first-round lock come the 2024 NFL Draft.

Corum logged 247 carries for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, displaying his ability as a workhorse who has no trouble finding the endzone.

#32 - Box Nix, QB, Oregon

San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Oregon v North Carolina

Bo Nix is set to follow in the footsteps of Justin Herbert by becoming the next great Oregon QB in the NFL.

Nix brokeout in 2022, setting career highs in yards (3,593) and touchdowns (29). What scouts love about him, though, is his accuracy, as he completed an absurd 71.9% of his throws last season.

#31 - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke had a better 2021 than 2022, as last year he only had five PDs versus 12 in 2021. He also snagged a pick in 2021 and failed to last year.

However, Burke is still an interesting prospect, as at 6-feet, 1 inch, he can jam receivers at the line of scrimmage, and his reach can outmatch a lot of wideouts he'll face at the next level.

Top 50 2024 NFL Draft prospects rankings 30-21

#30 - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Texas Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy will be looking to up his stock before the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy is coming off his best season in 2022, going for 760 yards and nine touchdowns.

However, some scouts may be put off due to his size as he comes in at just 163 pounds. This does mean, though, that Worthy has elite speed and is able to bring in tightly-contested grabs across the field.

#29 - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

BYU v Oregon

Another collegiate wide receiver looking to be drafted in round one in 2024 is Troy Franklin of Oregon.

Franklin broke out in 2022, clocking up nearly 900 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. His 6-feet-3-inches and 178 pound frame is a big-play waiting to happen at any opportunity.

#28 - Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson

Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba will have NFL scouts purring at his versatility. Mukuba is as comfortable in his traditional safety spot as he is in coverage, and he's also able to provide a legitimate blitzing threat.

#27 - James Williams, S, Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes have two safety studs likely entering the NFL in 2024, in Kamran Kinchens and James Williams.

Williams is an unconventional safety, coming in at 6-feet, 5-inches and 224 pounds, and his size/speed combination will make him a highly-touted player coming out. He's also a playmaker, logging six PDs and an interception in 2022.

#26 - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

ACC Championship - Clemson v North Carolina

Yet another Clemson product, Ruke Orhorhoro could find himself as a consensus first-rounder by the time the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around.

Born in Nigeria, Orhorhoro didn't even begin playing football until his junior year of high school. He is 6-feet, 3-inches and 303 pounds. He is only being 21 years old, so he has plenty of time to polish his game.

#25 - Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Jer'Zhan Newton of Illinois is an ideal player on the defensive line, as he can lineup anywhere across it.

Newton comes in at 6-feet, 2-inches and 280 pounds, so he may be seen as an undersized defensive tackle, but he makes up for it with his quick hands and speed off the line. He totalled 5.5 sacks and 3 PDs in 2022.

#24 - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers could be a late first-round sleeper prospect by the time the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around.

During his first season in Texas, Ewers showed flashes of brilliance, but also flashes of poor decision-making, shown by his six interceptions against 15 touchdowns. If he can polish his game, Ewers' unique arm-talent will see him rocket up draft boards across the league.

#23 - Tony Grimes, CB, Texas A&M

Texas Aggies CB Tony Grimes is a playmaker. During his time at North Carolina, Grimes had 16 PDs in 2021 and 2022 combined, before making the switch to Texad for 2023.

A five-star recruit entering college, if Grimes can elevate his game even more in 2023, there's no reason he can't be a top-10 pick on draft day.

#22 - J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy had a breakout season in 2022, where he passed for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns. He's still maturing as a prospect, but he vastly improved his competion percentages in 2022, and at 6-feet, 3-inches, plenty of teams will be vying for him coming out.

#21 - Maason Smith, DT, LSU

Despite tearing his ACL and missing most of the 2022 season, Maason Smith will be high up draft boards if he can return to full health in 2023.

Smith broke out in 2021 with four sacks and five TFLs, and his 6-feet, 5-inches, 300-pound frame will have GMs across the league buzzing at the prospect of drafting him.

Top 50 2024 NFL Draft prospects rankings 20-11

#20 - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Smith's teammate at LSU, Malik Nabers will be among the higher echelons of wide receivers drafted in 2024. Nabers looks to follow in the footsteps of LSU superstars such as Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

He amassed 1,017 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, but is primed for a breakout after teammate Kayshon Boutte was drafted this season.

#19 - Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Iowa v Minnesota

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean is another play-making corner coming out for the 2024 NFL Draft. DeJean had five picks, three pick-sixes and eight PBUs in 2022 alone, something which must put scouts on high-alert.

He's 6-feet, 1-inch and 209 pounds, and his ability to jump coverages will appeal to teams across the league

#18 - Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Jackson may be the first guard taken in the 2024 draft.

His 6-feet, 4-inches, 320-pound frame intimidates defensive linemen, and his hands explode into contact. His ability to protect the QB will surely see him drafted in the top 20.

#17 - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Washington Huskies edge rusher Bralen Trice was one of the most productive defensive linemen in college football in 2022.

He totaled 10 sacks and 39 total tackles, and his power and motor will appeal to teams across the NFL coming into the draft season.

#16 - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Ohio State v Penn State

There may not be a talent like Bijan Robinson in terms of rushers coming out in 2024, but TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State may stake a claim to be the best.

Henderson suffered a broken bone in his foot in 2022, which saw him miss substantial time, but in 2021, he had over 1,200 yards and 19 total touchdowns.

#15 - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Washington Huskies have two stud receivers heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, in Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze.

Odunze had 1,145 yards and seven scores last year as he set career highs in all major receiving categories. His 6-feet, 3-inches, 201-pound frame will have scouts salivating, as he has the capability to catch contested balls, and is also an excellent RAC wideout.

#14 - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Dallas Turner will look to follow in the footsteps of his former teammate Will Anderson by being selected high up in the draft.

Turner isn't quite as imposing as Anderson, but has versitility, speed and bend which will be an asset at the next level. Also, his 12.5 sacks over the last two years display his production.

#13 - Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. may be seen as some as an undersized player, but his ability to wreak havoc will see him drafted early in 2024.

Hall Jr. had 4.5 sacks in 2022, and his power and burst will surely see him selected in the upper echelons of the draft.

#12 - JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Given how many franchise QBs are currently in the NFL, protecting them is paramount for all GMs.

Alabama right tackle JC Latham is arguably the best in his position in this class, and his 6-feet, 6-inches, 335 pounds makes him an intriguing prospect. He also has rare athleticism for a man his size. Combining that with his strength will put all scouts on high alert.

#11 - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Louisville v Clemson

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter is a playmaker who will surely be a success in the NFL.

Carter is always in the thick of the action, logging 73 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in 2022 alone. Whoever is lucky enough to draft the Clemson LB will have themselves a day-one starter and defensive lynchpin.

Top 50 2024 NFL Draft prospects rankings 10-1

#10 - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State continues to be 'Wide Receiver University', as Emeka Egbuka looks to be one of the top wideouts selected in 2024.

Egbuka had 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022 as he lined up alongside the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He will be unlucky to make it out of the top 15 in the draft, as NFL teams know OSU wide receivers tend to be home-run hits in the pros.

#9 - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Mississippi State v Alabama

Kool-Aid McKinstry looks likely to become the next top Alabama corner to enter the NFL.

McKinstry had a huge 15 pass deflections in 2022, as well as 39 total tackles and an interception. It will take a huge drop-off in 2023 for Kool-Aid to not be drafted in the top 10 of the upcoming draft.

#8 - J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

Another Ohio State prospect with freakish athleticism is edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau. Tuimoloau's blend of power, speed and burst helped him have an excellent breakout campaign in 2022.

Tuimoloau had 10.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and four pass deflections, all displaying his elite playmaking ability.

#7 - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Another edge rusher who will be drafted in the upper echelons in 2024. Verse, an Albany transfer, had an excellent breakout season in 2022.

Verse logged nine sacks and 17 TFLs for the Seminoles, and his blend of power, burst and quick hands will put NFL GMs on high alert.

#6 - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia

The biggest receiving threat at tight end by a long way in the 2024 draft will be Georgia's Brock Bowers. During his first two years with the Bulldogs, Bowers has had 20 touchdowns, along with 1,824 receiving yards.

Look for Bowers to be have the same hype Kyle Pitts did when he entered the league back in 2021.

#5 - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Brigham Young v Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt is a monster frame, but he backs it up with his athleticism at the point of attack.

Alt is 6-feet, 8-inches and 315 pounds, but as a former tight end he has a certain bend to his game, allowing him to be extremely flexible for his stature.

#4 - Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Drake Maye is the consensus QB2 heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. The North Carolina signal-caller passed for 38 touchdowns against just seven interceptions in a breakout campaign in 2022.

He's big-bodied at 6-feet, 4-inches and 220 pounds, but is able to evade pressure and escape the pocket despite this. Many quarterback-hungry teams will be looking to trade up to draft Maye when the 2024 draft rolls around.

#3 - Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Along with Joe Alt, Olumuyiwa Fashanu is seen by the majority of scouts and analysts as the top offensive line prospects heading into the 2023 season.

Penn State's Fashanu is 6-feet, 6-inches and 309 pounds. Despite his size, he's an elite athlete with quick feet and strong hands to uphold edge rushers.

#2 - Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Being the son of a Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver may weigh heavy on some, but Marvin Harrison Jr. looks set to be a consensus top-5 pick in 2024.

Harrison Jr. is, of course, the son of former Colts wideout Marvin Harrison, and has been compared to DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green by many scouts.

He had 77 receptions, 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022, all of which ranked within the top 20 in the nation. Harrison Jr. will be an immediate starter and WR1 for the majority of NFL teams already.

#1 - Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The consensus top pick heading into the 2023 collegiate season is USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams had a superb 2022 campaign, passing for 42 touchdowns, the most in the NCAA last year. He also had over 4,000 passing yards and just five picks, displaying his elite accuracy.

Williams is an off-the-cuff play-making stud who has a tough competitive edge that'll help him fit in well in any NFL locker room.

