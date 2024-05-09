2025 NFL Draft picks: Top 10 tight ends to watch out for ft. Colston Loveland

The 2025 NFL draft will feature a group of top tight end prospects who have a chance to make a significant difference on whichever team selects them. This college season will be a chance for these players to perform well and boost their draft stock as a result.

Now that the 2024 draft has concluded, all eyes shift to next year's draft and the top players in college football at each position. Here's a look at the top 10 tight ends in college football that teams and fans should keep on their radars for the 2025 draft.

Top 10 tight ends to watch out for in the 2025 NFL draft

Georgia TE Oscar Delp

#10, Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has NFL draft upside in 2025 before his third season with the program. He caught 44 passes for 623 yards and six touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-4 tight end from Canton, Ohio, finished 2023 sixth in the MAC in receiving yardage and second in the conference in receiving touchdowns.

#9, Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina

Bryson Nesbit is a 6-6, 245-pound tight end going into his fourth season with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He put together a solid season in 2023, going for 585 yards and five TDs on 41 receptions.

Nesbit is an outstanding athlete for his size and can help with run blocking. He is a great route runner with good speed, can make tough catches and will be a player to watch out for in the 2025 NFL draft.

#8, Justin Joly, NC State

Justin Joly was one of the top tight ends in the transfer portal this year after leaving UConn. Joly played two seasons with the Huskies, and last season he caught 56 passes for 578 yards and two touchdowns.

For Joly to raise his 2025 NFL draft projection, he'll need to pair well with Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback Grayson McCall at South Carolina. If he can prove to be a more threatening end zone target, it could raise his draft stock.

#7, Mason Taylor, LSU

LSU tight end Mason Taylor could be a top prospect for the 2025 NFL draft as he enters his third season with the Tigers. He failed to show a significant improvement with his numbers last season, so he'll be watched closely this season.

He finished last season with 348 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. His ideal size and strong hands make him one of the top players at the position, but he still needs to improve his blocking ability to be effective at the professional level.

#6, Oscar Delp, Georgia

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp has big shoes to fill after Brock Bowers was selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Delp still showed up big last season playing behind Bowers, finishing with 284 yards and three touchdowns.

Delp seems ready to step up as a starter for the Bulldogs and should be able to put together an impressive season with star quarterback Carson Beck returning for another year.

#5, Tyler Warren, Penn State

Tyler Warren is entering his fifth season with Penn State after a big 2023 season. Warren finished with 422 yards and seven touchdowns on 34 receptions. He proved himself as a threat in the end zone, finishing fourth in the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns.

He is a reliable target who doesn't turn the ball over. His pairing with outstanding quarterback Drew Allar could make them both top prospects at their positions in the 2025 NFL draft.

#4, Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss

Caden Prieskorn played three seasons at Memphis before transferring to Ole Miss in 2023. He will once again take the starting tight end role after recording 30 receptions for 449 yards with four touchdowns last season.

Prieskorn will need to make a visible jump this season if he wants to become a top 2025 NFL draft prospect at his position. He has an outstanding skillset as a runner and has extremely strong hands.

#3, Luke Lachey, Iowa

NFL teams looking for a strong, agile and physical tight end will be watching Iowa's Luke Lachey this season. Lachey played in only three games last season due to a leg injury he suffered early in the season, finishing with 131 yards on 10 catches. He appeared in 13 games in 2022 and recorded 28 receptions for 398 yards and four touchdowns.

#2, Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Notre Dame senior tight end Mitchell Evans could establish himself as a top prospect in the 2025 NFL draft after finishing last season with 29 receptions for 422 yards in eight games.

He only has two career touchdowns in three seasons, which could be cause for concern at the next level. However, quarterback Riley Leonard will be transferring to Notre Dame this season and could give a major boost to Evans' pass-catching numbers.

#1, Colston Loveland, Michigan

Colston Loveland was one of the top tight ends in 2023, finishing with 45 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns. Loveland is athletic and strong, with great agility in his routes.

He is long but still catches with outstanding strength and has the speed to create separation down the field. He'll need to show improvements in his run-blocking ability this season, but his skill set in the passing game will make him the top tight end to watch for in the 2025 NFL draft.

Do you think Colston Loveland will be the first tight end selected in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let us know in the comments below.