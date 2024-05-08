5 star quarterbacks to watch out for after 2024 spring games ft. Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel 

The 2024 spring games have given college quarterbacks an early chance to showcase what they've been working on over the offseason. With the start of the college football season right around the corner, teams are gearing up for the intense summer practices to give them the best chance to win a national title.

Now that the college football spring games have concluded for 2024, college football fans have an idea of what they can expect from their team's leader under center this season.

Here's a look at five star quarterbacks fans should have on their radar after the conclusion of the 2024 spring games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: 5 notable Oregon Ducks transfer portal additions as Dan Lanning looks to go big in 2024

Five star quarterbacks to watch out for after 2024 spring games

#5 Jalon Daniels, Kansas

NCAA Football: Illinois at Kansas

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels returned to the field for the Jayhawks during the 2024 spring games after appearing in three games last season due to injuries. Daniels was lighting it up for Kansas before his injuries last season, throwing for 705 yards and five touchdowns.

Daniels announced that he will return to Kansas for his fifth season in 2024 and stepped back on the field for the Jayhawks' spring game on April 12. Daniels seemed to pick up right where he left off, as he threw an impressive deep shot down the field during the spring showcase.

Kansas fans are optimistic of Daniels returning to full health in 2024 and replicate the success he had in 2022, when he threw for over 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns.

#4 Cameron Ward, Miami

NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington

Washington State transfer Cameron Ward seems to be settling in nicely in Miami. During the 2024 spring games, Ward showcased his ability to Hurricanes fans by throwing three touchdowns in seven drives during Miami's spring game in April.

He connected with his top targets for touchdowns, including Xavier Restrepo, Isaiah Horton and Jacolby George. The offense seems to be developing great chemistry early on with Ward under center.

Last season at Washington State, Ward threw for 3,736 yards and 25 touchdowns. This will be the second consecutive season for him to throw for over 3,000 yards in both his seasons with the Cougars.

#3 Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

NCAA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Wisconsin at Louisiana State

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will have the difficult task of filling the role of Heisman Trophy winner Jaden Daniels this upcoming season.

During the 2024 spring games, Nussmeier reminded fans that he has the skillset to be as effective as Daniels was for the Tigers. Nussmeier finished LSU's spring game 7-7 through the air, including two touchdown passes.

This will be his fourth season at LSU after appearing in 18 games during his career. He's shown some struggles with interceptions and accuracy, but now that he will likely be the full-time starter for LSU, he will also be able to develop a better chemistry with the receivers and offensive line.

Also Read: “Not in the market of buying players” - $35M worth Brian Kelly makes bold statement on why LSU’s defensive line hasn't “fared” well

#2 DJ Lagway, Florida

Florida QB #2 DJ Lagway

While Graham Mertz will likely be the starter once again for Florida this season, five-star freshman recruit DJ Lagway will be a player fans should watch out for beyond 2024.

Lagway was a major bright spot during the 2024 spring games and showcased why he was a top overall recruit this year. He threw for 173 yards on 12 completions and added two touchdowns during Florida's spring game.

Lagway has the frame and accuracy to develop into one of college football's best quarterbacks in the future, and his potential is incredibly impressive for a young athlete.

#1 Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Oregon QB #8 Dillon Gabriel

Oregon seems to have found their replacement for Bo Nix in 2024, with Dillon Gabriel transferring in from Oklahoma. Ducks fans were already excited to bring in one of the top quarterbacks, and the hype continues to build after his performance during the 2024 spring games.

Gabriel completed 14 of 21 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He was mistake-free and showed off his arm strength when he connected with wideout Evan Stewart on a 49-yard toss.

Gabriel is expected to shine in the Ducks offense this season after throwing for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns last season with Oklahoma.

10 college football teams with high-caliber offense going into 2024 season ft. Texas

Which quarterback are you most excited to watch after the 2024 spring games? Let's know in the comments section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback